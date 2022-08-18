Lorena Castell’s boyfriend goes live in ‘Zapeando’ by surprise from the beach

August is synonymous with vacations for many, but with work for all those who have already been able to enjoy these long-awaited days of rest previously.

This is what happens in the team zappingwith Lorraine Castell in command while other colleagues like Danny Matthew either Mike Nadal They continue on vacation. In his case, Miki has not forgotten his companions and has entered the program directly. Yes indeed, from the beach of Alicante to give a little envy looking tanned. “I’m just as dark as you in winter,” Nadal jokes with Lorena.

Taking advantage of the fact that they were talking about little boy of the road, Miki has explained a joke while someone “crowded” to see that it was appearing on television. “Come here, that you are very heavyMiki indicates to someone, that when he has appeared on the screen it is none other than Ruben Bernal, couple of Lorraine Castell.

“But what are you doing there?” Lorena asked her without leaving her astonishment. “Have you met on the beach? This is my boy, he is Rubén“, He continued explaining to the audience.

Lorena then explained that despite the coast of Alicante being great, she also found Miki Nadal the other day, and that is why she was surprised that Rubén had also found him.

“How beautiful you are with your new look!”, Rubén, his girl, told him before saying goodbye. “I have even reddened,” Lorena acknowledged, before continuing with the program.

After firing Miki, the table mates have started joking with the presenter about the face I had put on, and they even thought that something was going to happen that she did not expect beyond surprise.