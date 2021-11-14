Lorenzo Amoruso freewheeling on some competitors of Gf Vip 6

Lorenzo Amoruso, companion of Manila Nazzaro – currently imprisoned within the Home of the Big Brother Vip – he had his say on the main protagonists of this sixth edition of the game show.

The former footballer spoke on the report – currently much discussed – between Manuel Bortuzzo And Lulu Selassié. According to Amoruso in fact, the princess of Ethiopia is a very sweet and sensitive girl, but she cannot “suffocate” a person who has not yet come out of the tunnel:

Lorenzo immediately after, he replied to those who asked him what he thought of the relationship between Alex Belli And Delia Duran, not spending good words for them. To follow, he also said his on Soleil Rises and the super discussed “Bye, Bi * ch “ addressed to Raffaella Fico, at the debut of the game show of Channel 5:





Subsequently, the former footballer told what he thinks of Francesca Cipriani and her boyfriend Alessandro Rossi, from Katia Ricciarelli and the relationship between Nicola Pisu And Miriana Trevisan. According to him, Miriana And Nicola have the same faults, but surely the latter was not ready to make a reality show, for his experience:

The companion of the Nazzaro he revealed even if he would ever participate in an edition of Big Brother Vip, or maybe, to that of The Island of the Famous, suggesting in the second case not to exclude the possibility:

Concluding with his idea about the extension of the reality show and the possibility that Manila Nazzaro remain in the role of competitor: