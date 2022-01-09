“Lorenzo at the top of our list from this summer, I was looking for Italians with maturity”

Lorenzo Insigne to the Toronto is an idea born while looking at the European Championship last summer. To reveal it is Bill Manning, patron of Toronto FC. Which yesterday released several statements to the media after the official purchase of Lorenzo Insigne.

Insigne Toronto FC, behind the scenes of the president

The president of the Toronto Fc, Bill Manning, after the official arrival of Lorenzo Insigne, he spoke to the press revealing some background:

“I actually went to the Transfermarkt website and consulted the Italian national team to see which players were going out of contract. And Lorenzo was one of the few players out of contract. I started dating world-class footballers at maturity, and that in this market they could have a value. And Lorenzo was the first, at the top of this list. “