Lorenzo celebrates Rossi: “I’ve never beaten him in hand-to-hand combat” – Moto

“Montmelò 2009, Sachsenring in the same season and Motegi the following year, he always won. In hand-to-hand combat I never beat him, he was a Sunday beast. Now it stops and I feel sad “. Like this Jorge Lorenzo has recalled the great battles with Valentino Rossi in Yamaha since, starting in 2008, the rider from Tavullia and the Majorcan started sharing the official box of the official Yamaha team. In 2010, the year in which Lorenzo won his first world title in his career, Rossi asked Yamaha to choose between him and Lorenzo, but the Iwata house did not give up on the Spaniard with the Doctor who sought his fortune in Ducati in the following two years. In 2010, moreover, the beautiful duel that was taking place between Rossi and Lorenzo came to an end due to the injury suffered by Rossi at Mugello, a fracture of the tibia and fibula that forced him to miss three races beyond the home stage.

The two then found themselves again adversaries in Yamaha from 2013 to 2016, with the success of Jorge Lorenzo at the photo finish in 2015. Although Jorge entered the World Championship in 2002, six years after Rossi, the nine-time world champion still raced for two years more than Lorenzo in 2020 and 2021. “The law of sport also applies to the older ones, performances drop and time comes out victorious, even if he was very good at extending his career. To judge who Valentino was, we should have an imaginary competition with all the rivals he has met in these 25 years. And then we would understand very well what driver he was “, added Lorenzo in his dedication to Rossi published in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport.