Lorenzo Delladio of “La Sportiva” of Trento was named Entrepreneur of the Year: “Ours is a courageous company”

TRENTO. Pandemic, lockdown and market uncertainty, for companies and workers the last period was certainly very complicated. Nonetheless some Italian small and medium-sized enterprises have distinguished themselves for their ability to adapt to change and to be able to maintain its growth over time.

Just for reward companies that have been able to demonstrate courage, a spirit of innovation and the ability to transform themselves the jury of Ernest & Young Global Ltd nominated 11 entrepreneurs Italians who, at the helm of their respective companies, knew ccreate value, with an innovative spirit and strategic vision, contributing to the growth of the economy.

The sector of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in fact contributes to 76% of employment and 64% of the country’s added value. The impact of Covid-19 was partly mitigated by the support of the policy measures adopted, but small and medium-sized enterprises have also shown that they are ready to face the challenges of the future by seizing the growth opportunities of the new scenario.

Among the winners there is also Lorenzo Delladio, chief executive officer and president de “La Sportiva”, world leader company in production of footwear and technical clothing to experience the mountains. Delladio received the Entrepreneur of the Year award in the Consumer & Retail category “For the foresight that led him to transform a small artisan workshop into a global brand that combines very high performance and performance with Italian design and style”.

“These are years of uncertainty for everyone and some choices – said Delladio – require courage and determination, and La Sportiva is a courageous company. We produce and distribute mountain footwear and clothing at over 1,000 meters above sea level, not only with the logistical difficulties that this entails, but this has allowed us since 1928, to talways finding new solutions and ideas to keep up with the market and in many cases to anticipate it with a cutting-edge solution. We have a gaze that moves not only forward, but thanks to the mountains it is also aimed at the vertical dimension, at what inspires us and contaminates us every day to do well “.

Starting from a small town at the foot of the Dolomites, in the Fiemme Valley, La Sportiva is in fact today a global player in the outdoor sector, present in over 75 markets in the world and with an export share that exceeds 82%, always keeping its roots firmly in the mountains of Trentino, outside the Italian industrial districts, with a strong attachment to its territory, to the people who are part of it and with great social and environmental responsibility.

The period of the pandemic has seen the company grows in double figures despite the uncertainties due to global contingencies, and to make responsible choices in the moment of maximum emergency. After anticipating the closure of the company during the total lockdown period in March 2020, Delladio immediately set up a production line dedicated to health masks for civil protection and for hospitals in Trentino, operating in maximum safety for its employees. The choice also to produce an exclusive mask for the practice of outdoor sports, has made it possible to keep the production lines active while preserving the over 400 jobs at the headquarters in Ziano di Fiemme.

“This award – concluded Lorenzo Delladio – is particularly welcome after two years like the ones we have faced, during which we managed to grow while keeping all the jobs intact, the most important result that, as an entrepreneur, I could hope to obtain “.