Lorenzo Lucca like Verratti? Who is the jewel that Serie A is about to lose without seeing him play – Libero Quotidiano





Claudio Savelli December 28, 2021

Lorenzo Lucca, 21-year-old striker of Pisa and, according to many, a solution to the offensive problems of the national team, says he is inspired by Ibrahimovic and Haaland, and in fact it seems a (immature) cross between the two. He is not as technical as the Swede but he understands the game, he is not as ferocious as the Norwegian but he remembers him in some movements: Lucca has something of both of them. It is no coincidence that Milan and Borussia Dortmund, in view of a not too distant future – Ibra is 40 years old, Haaland has a 75 million clause and Manchester City in pressing – without their respective offensive totems, they asked Pisa for information on the star. Italian nascent. Unlike Haaland, with whom he shares his age, Lucca is still immature. He will hardly reach those peaks in a short time, unless he willingly absorbs the (triple, since he still plays in B) category jump that the president of Pisa, Giuseppe Corrado, has set for next summer: “We have received many demonstrations of interest from international clubs and Milan, but we will talk about his sale in June ».





TRANSFER POSTPONED

Not in January, therefore, unless there are offers that are impossible to refuse, or at least 20 million. They would have been even more on the wave of the first performances of the season and the simultaneous general lack of the new prototype of nine – powerful physique (Lucca has 201 centimeters in height) combined with a nose for goal, good individual technique and running ability as a sprinter – but Lorenzo, according to the president of Pisa, “in the last period has suffered some ailment that he has not cured”. Thus Pisa protects its jewel, gives it back visibility and, in fact, anticipates the June auction by a few months, hoping to increase its price. It is a good strategy for the club, currently first in the standings in B (+4 over Brescia) and aware of having to monetize to build a Serie A squad, it does not necessarily mean that it is for the boy. The decline of which, in reality, was physiological rather than physical. Six goals in the first 7 league games, then zero in the next nine appearances: a vertical collapse that began in mid-October, after the name ended up in the meat grinder of public attention. Hence the doubt about a character still to be formed (Haaland, to say, has not suffered the repercussions of the notoriety generated by his own performance) and for a leap abroad which, in reality, can become a leap into the void.





BURN OR CONFIRM

They are not all Verratti, in Italy, who flies to Paris since the victory of Serie B with Pescara and establishes himself as a midfielder of European caliber. Easier to be like Pellegri – to whom Lucca resembles in characteristics -, who in the wake of the May 2017 goal against Rome (the first in the top 5 European championships of a footballer born in the new millennium) went from Genoa to Monaco for 20 million. then they weighed on their shoulders like boulders, until their bittersweet return to Italy, as the value of the card dropped to 6 million (Milan will have to pay many for the ransom). The sale from Serie B (or low Serie A) abroad is therefore risky. You can, like Pellegri, end up in a second tier club, where the seasons are not always roses and flowers, and be relegated in the hierarchy of the coach to the first personal difficulty on the altar of the most experienced, coming back only after being burned. Or you can, like Verratti, consecrate yourself away from the country where you play in the national team, encountering with the blue shirt considerable difficulties in responding to the expectations of a country that does not closely follow the growth of the player. Of course, the sale beyond the borders, in the case of Lucca, would be a victory for Pisa, which would certainly receive more money, but it would equally certainly be a defeat for Italian football that would not see its best young striker play in the top league right at the moment. in which the national team and many of its greats (including Juventus and Fiorentina for the post-Vlahovic) need a tip.