Lorenzo Méndez accuses Chiquis Rivera of taking advantage of his mental health

Lorenzo Méndez continues with his discomfort about what Chiquis Rivera recounted in his book Invincible, where he provides details of episodes of mistreatment by the singer, in addition to mentioning his addiction to alcohol and drug use.

After being questioned on the Despierta América (Telemundo) program, Chiquis’ still-husband admitted that during his union with Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter he was not in a good moment of his life in terms of mental health and described it as bad taste that Chiquis will use that period of her life to her advantage. In the past, he took advantage of denying again that he had mistreated the 36-year-old artist.

“I haven’t read the book. What I did receive a message from a very close person (…) that the name of Lorenzo Méndez, that he says things like abuse or something of that type is absurd. They always instilled respect in me. I find it in bad taste that the person you loved the most in your life uses your mental health, “said the former member of La Banda El Limón.

“I have said it in all the interviews, I was in a bad moment, and that she uses it for a personal benefit is in very bad taste. But, that chapter is now closed and it’s good that she’s doing well. I am also happy with my life, and nothing else that they let me be and be happy, “added Méndez, 35.





During the entertainment space, Jomari Goyzo came out in defense of Chiquis after hearing Méndez’s statements. The fashionista argued that the singer was part of Chiquis’s life and that she has every right to tell about her different experiences, even if she has to report negative aspects of whoever was his partner.

“Unfortunately for him he is a public person, and they publicly got married. It is very hard for them to comment on something bad about you, but if it was reality and it happened… If it did not happen, read the book and sue her, ”said the stylist and television host.

In her book, Chiquis recounts that on one occasion Lorenzo Méndez slapped her and spat in her face. In addition, he claims that Mendez’s problems with alcohol affected their relationship. “He drank and did coke. That’s where I stood firm and decided to stop investing in her career, because it was almost like investing in her addiction, “revealed the businesswoman.