Lorenzo Méndez criticizes comments about his divorce from Chiquis

Mexican regional music singer-songwriter Lorenzo Méndez seems fed up with the bickering of his relationship with Chiquis and the Rivera family. Well, this time, because the artist seems unable to resist the reporters. However, it is also possible that it is true, since he has been on everyone’s lips since 2017.

Although the beginning of the relationship the comments were all positive, celebrating his romance with the eldest daughter of Jenni Rivera, over the years, the image of Méndez has plummeted and crashed to the ground after the publication of “ Invincible”, the most recent book by Chiquis. Among the artist’s confessions are some stronger ones about her ex.

Rumors about his excesses with alcohol and drugs, in addition to the difficulties of his artistic career, have given rise to dozens of publications on social networks, digital and printed media, and even memes.

Lorenzo Méndez has regularly insisted that everything said is false and has promised to prove his name and clear his innocence. The big question is if he will have the patience to continue enduring the comments, well on his Twitter account has started to complain.

I’m tired of people wanting to use my life as a fucking soap opera and make money. — Lorenzo Mendez (@LorenzoMendezz) March 6, 2022

The truth is that it must be very difficult to see details about personal life in black and white. The true ones and the false ones. Positives and negatives. If most human beings are bothered by gossip between neighbors, friends, family, it must be much worse when all that is discussed by strangers.

However, Mendez should be used to it by now. He has been in the entertainment business for many years. First it was as a vocalist for The original band el limon, and then because of his relationship with Chiquis and the Rivera family. In fact, the artist was clear about what he was getting into, because before approaching his wife, he was already a friend of his mother Jenni Rivera.

Méndez and La Diva de la Banda coincided several times in palenques, television programs and award ceremonies, such as Premio Lo Nuestro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and even Latin Grammy. Even when the couple started dating, it was learned that Jenni supposedly wanted to introduce her eldest daughter.

Although things went wrong, for years, Chiquis and Lorenzo Méndez seemed to have just a soap opera romance and they taught it that way on their social networks and on the reality show The Riveras. In the program that the children of Jenni Rivera did after the end of “I Love Jenni”. The third season was devoted almost entirely to the couple’s engagement and wedding, given the rejection of some of Chiquis’ brothers to continue in the project.

The comment on the networks of the former Chiquis came in the midst of a controversy over the cancellation of a concert over the weekend in California. Some of the singer-songwriter’s fans accused him of “wanting to divert attention,” but others well understood Méndez’s frustration, who has also assured that in the coming months she will release her first solo album.