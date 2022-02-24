Lorenzo Méndez wants to prove that he did not abuse Chiquis Rivera

Mezcaliente

Chiquis Rivera continues to give what to talk about in the world of entertainment. The statements made in her new book “Invincible” did not go down well with her ex-partner, singer Lorenzo Méndez, whom the artist accuses of having beaten her and even spat in her face while they were still together. .

In statements made by Méndez for the Ventaneando program and published by Univisión, he affirms that he never mistreated Jenni Rivera’s eldest daughter. “Everyone has the truth about her, but everything is fine, there will be a press conference to talk about it (…) In my life I have mistreated her, I am willing to take a lie test,” she said.

The statements of the interpreter of “Baílame suavecito” came to reinforce the statements he had previously made for the program En Casa (Telemundo), where he recalled how much he loved Chiquis.

“I have always been a gentleman. How would I see myself fighting with anyone, especially a woman I loved with all my heart? My heart is clean, my conscience is one hundred percent clean, ”she stressed, stating that since she had already forgiven Chiquis.

“I send her a lot of love and I truly forgive her. It’s good that he’s happy right now. Things happen for a reason and that page is already closed (…) It’s good that I’m in love with her (…) You can search for any interview, I’ve never spoken ill of her and I will never speak ill of her. She was in very difficult moments in her life and I will always be grateful to her for that, ”said the artist, after affirming that she wished Chiquis success.

“May things go well for you in your life, in your book, in your projects and it’s good that you’re in love,” said Lorenzo Méndez.

When talking about her book, Chiquis has stressed that it is not her intention to harm anyone. “I am not speaking ill of anyone, I am only telling my story (…) Out of respect for her mother and her daughters, I have not spoken about the details (…) Over time, everything comes to light,” said the artist in the program En Casa (Telemundo).

The differences that have arisen between Chiquis and Lorenzo Méndez come to increase the tension that they already had due to their divorce, since before the law the couple is still married. On June 29, 2019, the couple married under the separate property regime. On October 19, 2020, Chiquis filed for divorce, but despite having completed all the required documentation, the divorce has not yet been finalized.

In the meantime, Chiquis fell in love with the photographer Emilio Sánchez, with whom she has a solid relationship and has revealed that her love and happiness are so much that she has thought about marriage and children.

“He makes me happy, Emilio has made me think more than I ever thought in my life about having children. He would be a wonderful father and I would feel safe marrying him and having children with him. He is the chosen one, ”said the artist in statements made on her podcast Chiquis and Chill.