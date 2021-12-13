Lorenzo Richelmy returns to Noir in Festival as a protagonist

After one year as a juror and two as a guest protagonist (one of which “from a distance”), Lorenzo Richelmy confirms his predilection for the dark-hued genre with a new participation in the Noir in Festival of Milan, with Diary of Spices, first film by Massimo Donati , based on his novel of the same name published by Mondadori in 2013 and produced with the support of Trentino Film Commission .

A love for the genre that Richelmy does not hesitate to declare: “I am a lover of the genre, I abhor the mix of genres instead. As an art enthusiast actor, I like radical choices. The genre allows an author or a film to be very straight (…) The genre allows you to make a choice, which then maybe is wrong, but I prefer to be wrong rather than make a grignolino, nice, entertaining film. I’m not a big fan of cinema as entertainment, I like to get excited, not have fun. That, in my experience, I do with video games! “

In Spice Diary, Richelmy plays Luca Treves, a fairly successful thirty-year-old, a chef, with a small restaurant of his own who, however, was satisfied, stopped at the first comfortable and safe solution, refusing to explore his true potential. According to the actor, an attitude characteristic of a whole generation: “My character talks a little about this frustration that you endure because you are able to move forward. It seems that everything is fine, but in reality it hides drama because we are not made to remain children all our life. Luca Treves is the son of his wife, too, and does not make up his mind to become a man. At the beginning of the film we see him like this, but thanks to Andreas, in the course of the story, he will have to find his way to become a man. Luca is a child in his comfort zone and over the course of the film he will be forced to become a man. “

Presented to Noir in Festival in competition, Spice Diary, from Massimo Donati sees among the protagonists, next to Lorenzo Richelmy, also Fabrizio Ferracane And Fabrizio Rongione. The film is produced by Master Five Cinematografica with Rai Cinema and Rodeo Drive.

