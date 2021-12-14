Lorenzo Viotti and the time to get excited

How did this collaboration with Omega come about?

«I’ve always been a fan of this brand. It all started through social media: they invited me to visit their Swiss headquarters, to see how they work and how they make watches. They are so meticulous and passionate, it is something that fascinated me a lot. The orchestra is a bit the same thing, you have to be coordinated, work in unison, and everyone has to do their part with great precision ».

Omega watches have gone to the moon, they are found on the wrist of movie myths like James Bond. How does it feel to have been chosen as their ambassador?

“I have to be honest, I’ve never been impressed with these things. L’heritage Omega is incredible, they have an important tradition that I know and respect a lot, but I’m not a person who puts too much pressure on him, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to do the job I do. I am what I am, and I’m glad they wanted me for this ».

Speaking of watches, but also of music, timing is certainly a fundamental component. What do you think?

«That timing is the very essence of life. Every job and every relationship doesn’t work if it doesn’t happen at the right time. In my profession, time management is crucial, because often you have to choose what to play, when and for how long, and the emotional impact that the audience will feel also depends on that. Calibrating the length of silence is also essential. Just one second too long is enough and the stage tension can collapse. As an orchestra conductor it can be said that I literally play with time ».

He is very young, but already at the peak of his career. In your opinion, besides being raised in a professional music family, what made the difference?

«Being a good conductor means knowing how to be a leader, inspiring trust. But also to be available, to make it clear that you are no different from who you lead, even if you are in a higher position in the functional hierarchy. I know I have everything on my shoulders and when I work I take everything very seriously, if there is an error of any element, it is my fault. It also takes a deep emotional experience to do this job at its best. Knowing what joy is, having experienced ecstasy, but also the torment of pain and the sadness of loss. And I, despite my young age, I tried all this, and I dug a lot inside myself to recognize its importance (the father passed away prematurely when Lorenzo Viotti was a teenager ed). “