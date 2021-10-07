Loretta Goggi: “I’m looking for the right idea for my own show”

The “queen” of “Tale e cui”: “I often talk about it with the director of Raiuno, but I don’t want a celebratory program” Loretta Goggi Giusy Cascio



To interview Loretta Goggi, a piece of TV history, queen of the jury of “Such and what show” and actress in Thursday night fiction “Until the last beat” on Raiuno, it is a responsibility. I confide it to the person directly concerned, candidly.

Loretta, I have a tad bit of performance anxiety.

“I have it too, every time I have to answer.”

So what do you do right before an interview?

“I try to free my mind from prejudices and thoughts. In order not to repeat myself over and over again, since it turns you around the questions are always the same. Also because my life is always that (laughs) “.

Would you like me to ask you something new?

“The question of the century does not exist. I only wish that the portrait of Loretta that I believe I am emerged from this nice chat. “

Meanwhile, it is a column of “Tale e cui show”.

“Each episode is as if it were the first, great fun”.

What amuses you?

«I like to be surprised by the artists. I abandon myself to every performance with the trepidation of a child. I enjoy seeing the similarity, I especially enjoy the ballets, because I know well the fatigue behind it, the concentration they require ».

The novelty of this season on the jury is Cristiano Malgioglio, who often has … ruthless judgments. She is more delicate.

«I wouldn’t give such clear-cut judgments because I know what it means to have prostheses to imitate a character and undergo hours of make-up… I’ve done it for a lifetime! But I love the madness of Cristiano ».

When Carlo Conti calls her “queen” what comes to your mind?

“One of those fallen queens. I am pleased to be considered a pillar of the show, but I do not take pride in it ».

Do some crowns sometimes weigh?

“Wow, if they weigh!”

Who was the queen of hearts of his life?

«My mother Costanza, a woman of great temperament. With my father, Giulio, they balanced each other by character. Dad taught me to dream and make plans, mom was pragmatic and trained me to be prompt in every choice and situation ».

And in the career?

«There were the kings: the director Anton Giulio Majano who made me debut as a child in the television prose“ Under trial ”. I wanted to get into that box, the TV, but I didn’t have the “sacred fire”: I owe him a lot. Then certainly Alighiero Noschese, Pippo Baudo. And my husband, Gianni Brezza: I put him last because the others can be kings of money or clubs, but he is the king of hearts ».

The heart is at the center of the fiction “Until the last beat” in which she plays Margherita, a caring mother and grandmother.

“At first it disturbed me that Margherita influenced the choices of her daughter Elena (Violante Placido, ed), because children sometimes have to make mistakes on their own. As for the profession of grandmother, we too often forget that grandparents are not babysitters who spoil their grandchildren, but the family’s “crutch” ».

In this series he starred with Marco Bocci. And then, in the Mediaset fiction “Stronger than fate”, with his wife Laura Chiatti. Are you a family to them now?

“Yes, even for their children, Enea and Pablo, who came to the sets in Puglia. Marco and Laura are very good: even after hours of work, tired dead, they took them to the sea or to the rides ».

What role does it play in “Stronger than Destiny”?

“It’s a costume drama and I play the beautiful role of an ambiguous woman who at first seems heartless.”

Take away a curiosity: to “Such and what”, to console a Dennis Fantina not very similar to Claudio Baglioni said: «I too would like to look like Nicole Kidman, but I can’t». What do you particularly like about Nicole Kidman?

«Delicate and elegant beauty and versatility as an interpreter».

Versatility has always been her great gift: singer, actress, imitator, presenter … Do you continue to cultivate it?

“Talent is a gift from God and, as the Gospel parable says, talents must be made to bear fruit. I have disappeared from the scene many times and then come back in a different way. This is the only way I managed to never go out of fashion ».

To compensate for your showmanship, is there something you don’t do well in everyday life? Are you good at cooking, for example?

“The list is long. But I do well in the kitchen. I think of boat trips with my husband, when I learned how to clean and cook fish in a thousand ways ».

She is resourceful. How is it inimitable?

“Each of us is a unique piece. It is very difficult to define myself, I believe I have always been consistent with myself. And in the morning when I look in the mirror I am happy with what I see, I am not … ashamed ».

“Cursed Spring” is 40 years old, but it seems written today. Do you love this song?

“Very. Every time I sing it I think of that Sanremo 1981, behind the scenes where Gianni was supporting me, but nobody knew it. Ours was not yet an official story. Sixty-one years of career, 71 years of age and my heart still beats at the memory ».

Raiuno director Stefano Coletta dreams of a prime time show all for her. What do you think?

“This thing has been in the air for two years already. At first they offered me a celebratory show, but I didn’t want to because I want to look at the present, not just the past. Then we found the format “The wonderbox” (“La boîte à secrets”, The box of secrets, ed) which in France is a blockbuster, but it seemed too similar to “Secret Song”. If you find the right idea for the woman I am today I would like to accept the challenge ».

But, apart from work, what is your greatest joy?

“My grandchildren, of course. But also Pillo, my sister Daniela’s toy poodle. When she realizes that I am going to visit her or vice versa when she passes by me, the dog starts to party while waiting for our meeting. It is truly a love ».