Lori Harvey, Kendall Jenner, More

Men to women! Michael B. Jordan tries to keep his love life out of the spotlight, but he’s been linked to a number of famous women over the years.

The actor quickly rose to fame as a Hollywood heartthrob in 2009 after joining the cast of Friday night lights as quarterback Vince Howard. Interest in his dating story only continued to grow after he broke into the industry in 2013 with his portrayal of the late Oscar Grant in Fruitvale Station.

Kendall Jenner was one of the first celebrities to come to Jordan’s attention. In May 2015, the couple were spotted leaving a Met Gala afterparty at the same time. While it’s unclear if they attended the New York party together, the sighting quickly sparked news.

“Kendall is a friend of mine, you know,” the Creed star said QG in September 2015. “I don’t know her that well, but I know her well enough. People’s view of it is what it is. I do not know. I don’t live my life to make other people happy. It’s so weird, isn’t it? »

Jordan then sparked romance rumors with his Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong’o as well as the actress KiKi Laynemodel Cindy Bruna and singer Snoh Aalegra before he begins to see Lori Harvey.

The Santa Ana, California, native and Steve HarveyJordan’s stepdaughter was first seen together in November 2020. After weeks of rumors, they went Instagram official in January 2021, marking the first time Jordan had publicly confirmed either of their relationships.

Although the just mercy star tends to keep his love life close to his heart, he has spoken on several occasions about his hopes of one day finding The One and settling down.

“My career is great. I’m very good. There are other places in my life where I lack a fucking king,” he admitted in a November 2018 QG interview. “I am very mature and advanced in many areas of life. Dating may not be one of them. My personal life no. I don’t really know what dating is.

Jordan went on to tell the magazine that “the nuance of dating” hasn’t been the same since he rose to fame, although he noted that there are many “options” for him.

Scroll down to see the movie star’s dating history!

