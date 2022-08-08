Lori Loughlin hopes to travel to Canada for a work project

Back to work! Lori Loughlin is ready to return to acting after serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal – but she still needs legal approval.

The Hallmark Channel star, 58, has been offered a role in a project set to shoot in Canada in the fall, according to legal documents obtained by We Weekly Monday, August 8. Her ability to travel to the country, however, was dependent on a judge’s approval, as she is currently on two-year probation after serving two months in prison from October to December 2020.

According to the documents, the project would last about a week and would be shot in mid-September or early October. The judge on Thursday, August 4 signed a motion in court on Friday, authorizing the Full house alum to travel, but she still has a few hurdles to jump through in the approval process.

Tendency How to Start a Blog in 2022 and Earn Money

Canada is very strict about allowing convicted felons into the country, having refused celebrities like Chris Brown and rapper The game because of their criminal record. Therefore, the next steps for the Homegrown Christmas star will be to apply for a Canadian Temporary Resident Permit, which is a government-issued approval to allow him to cross the border.

The New York native and her husband, Mossimo Giannulliwere accused in May 2019 of paying bribes worth more than $500,000 to help their daughters — Olivia Jade Giannulli and Beautiful Giannulli – secure admission to the University of Southern California. Almost a year later, the couple pleaded guilty to fraud charges before each serving time in prison. After Loughlin completed her two-month stint, her husband served five months in prison.

Since his release, the Every Christmas has a story the actress made her return to the screen, appearing in the When the heart calls you spin off, When hope callsand focusing his efforts on volunteering with Project Angel Food – even after completing his court-ordered 100 hours of community service in February 2021.

“She has served her prison term and completed her probation, community service and paid all of her fines,” a source said exclusively. We in October 2021, noting that Loughlin hopes to “put the past behind her.”

His charitable work continued voluntarily after the end of the judicial mandate. The TV star gushed about working with Project Angel Food during its ‘Leading With Love 3’ telethon in July, noting the “wonderful” community of people.

“They welcomed me with open arms at a time when I felt particularly depressed and broken,” Loughlin said at the time. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and to work with this organization, because they really care. It really is a community.

She added: “It’s not just about feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think that’s so important, and I’m so proud to be part of Project Angel Food.

Listen to CNET’s Hot Hollywood as each week, Us editors break down the hottest news in entertainment!

