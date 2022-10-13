Lorna Shore singer says he didn’t like heavy music at first and recalls painful time when he was compared to Justin Bieber

Lorna Shore singer Will Ramos says he wasn’t a metal fan when he was younger.

Listening to Lorna Shore’s ruthless growls and punishing blasts, it’s surprising to learn that Ramos wasn’t much of a metalhead as a child.

In a recent interview with Kerrang!, Ramos reflected on his past experiences with heavy music, sharing that he wasn’t a fan to begin with. He mentions Whitechapel’s name and says his friends tried to get him into bands like Lamb Of God and Cradle Of Filth, but he just didn’t like that kind of music.

Ramos explains: “Oh my God, I remember listening to Whitechapel and being like, ‘I don’t like it’. But we keep listening to stuff and we end up getting attached to it. It’s so funny for me to think about that now because what we do is so much darker and heavier than those bands! I was into a whole bunch of youth groups. It was all me. I was a ‘scene kid’. I straightened my hair every day. I dyed them black, I had piercings all over my face. I had, like, four lip piercings. And I stretched my septum. I was that type of kid when I was little. It was great!”

However, Ramos says that when he was younger, he was very fond of the AFI group.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer reflected on his first show with Lorna Shore last year, in Berlin, where he destroyed his in-ears due to voltage incompatibilities, had mic issues, and even forgot some of his words: “[Je me suis dit] : ‘It’s the day when I’m supposed to show everyone that I’m the boss’…”

But things took a bad turn as he started his set: “[Un gars dans le public a crié] : ‘Look, it’s Justin Bieber!’. It was a tough day…”

Lorna Shore’s new album, Bread Remains, will be released this Friday, October 14. In the meantime, you can (re)listen to the single Cursed To Die below.

Lorna Shore – Cursed To Die: