Los Angeles, age-old tree collapses and breaks through the roof of a house: he died 60 years old, he was sleeping

A man died and two others people were saved after a big tree it collapsed by breaking through the roof of a house in Encino, Los Angeles. The incident occurred shortly after 11pm on Sunday in the Odessa Avenue house.

According to what was reconstructed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, the victim is a man around 60 years old and was found in a bedroom on the second floor. While the two women who, at the time of the collapse of the gigantic tree, were at their first tears, were rescued, but did not suffer any injuries. The firefighters also rescued a dog. Passers-by who witnessed the scene said they were baffled by the size of the tree. A real tragedy.

“Personally, this is it the largest tree I’ve ever seen fall on a house, or any kind of facility, ”said fire brigade captain Cody Weireter. “Some of our firefighters are veterans and such emergencies happen often. But none of them had ever seen such a tree. ‘

Although Southern California has experimented strong winds last week, there were no winds overnight, so it is not clear what the factors are which caused it uprooting of the tree. The house is now labeled red and will likely be demolished.

