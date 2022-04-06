Los Angeles County Asks Biden to Keep Funds for COVID-19 – NBC Los Angeles

As negotiations continue in Washington, DC, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday urged Congress to approve additional COVID-19 funding to ensure continued access to vaccines, testing and care for COVID-19 patients. virus.

The board unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Hilda Solis to formally urge President Joe Biden and members of Congress to negotiate an agreement that would continue to fund COVID-19 health measures.

“For the past two years, federal COVID-19 relief funds have been instrumental in supporting our efforts in Los Angeles County to combat this unprecedented pandemic,” Solis said in a statement after the vote.

“With these resources, our county, with our federally qualified health centers, hospitals and community partners, has created an extensive testing network, supported a mass vaccination effort with large-scale and mobile vaccination sites, distributed PPE to our most vulnerable, delivered life-saving therapies and treatments for people with COVID-19,” explains Solís in the statement.

He added, “These funds were essential and helped us provide services to those most in need, including low-income communities and communities of color.”

The board’s vote came a day after news that congressional leaders had reached a tentative agreement on a $10 billion COVID-19 response funding package.

The total is well below the White House’s original $22.5 billion funding request and below a more recent $15 billion deal.

The funding reduction primarily represented money that would be used to fight the virus outside the United States.

Los Angeles County officials have raised concerns in recent weeks about potential cuts in federal funding nationwide that could hamper continued COVID-19 control efforts, particularly providing access to testing and vaccinations, and for the treatment of uninsured patients.

Solis wrote in his motion that a reduction in federal funding will force health care agencies serving “vulnerable” residents to “absorb costs, turn people away, or withdraw from the important network the county has built for tests, administration of vaccines and treatment.

Speaking to the board Tuesday, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reiterated that local rates of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically since the winter surge, though the decline in the number of infections has leveled off.

He noted that over the past week, the seven-day daily average of new cases was 783, an increase of 19% from the previous week.

However, the average number of daily deaths remained low at 14 a day, nearly half the average of 27 a day two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have also remained low, he said. According to state figures, 297 positive COVID-19 patients were reported at Los Angeles County hospitals as of Tuesday, up from 287 the day before. There were 42 of those patients in intensive care, one fewer than the day before.

Ferrer reported 708 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 12 additional virus-related deaths. The new figures gave the county a total death toll of 31,722 and total cumulative cases of 2,837,430.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 0.8% as of Tuesday, about the same level as in recent weeks.

Ferrer pointed out that there has been a recent spike in cases in school classrooms. He said that last week, only four classroom outbreaks were reported, but for the week of March 28 to Sunday, 10 were reported. And on Monday alone, six new outbreaks were reported in classrooms.

“Although we are not seeing significant increases in the number of students and staff who are testing positive through routine testing, we are seeing a sharp increase in school outbreaks,” he said.

Ferrer noted that the county continues to strongly recommend that people wear masks inside schools, although they are not required.

The county is also recommending that schools across the county conduct weekly testing for unvaccinated students and staff.