Los Angeles County courts will lift the mask mandate on April 4

The Los Angeles County Superior Court will end its mask-wearing mandate in court starting April 4, following similar steps county and state public health officials have taken in recent weeks.

“Since the winter surge of COVID-19 peaked in Los Angeles County in mid-January, [el Departamento de Salud Pública del condado de Los Ángeles] indicates that ‘case and test positivity rates and hospitalizations have steadily declined,’” Presiding Judge Eric Taylor said in a statement. “These benchmarks have guided the court’s measured approach during the pandemic.”

After the mandate expires, the court will continue to recommend wearing masks while indoors in accordance with public health guidance and will “remain vigilant for new emerging viruses,” Taylor said.

In January, the county court system delayed the start dates of criminal trials in response to the surge in coronavirus caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

In late February, after California had lifted its universal mask mandate in indoor public places, Taylor noted “there are hopeful signs that the winter tide has subsided” but said “the court will remain vigilant in providing safe access to justice in the largest court in the nation.”

The Superior Court had upheld its mandate for all persons even after the county followed the state in relaxing the requirements.

On March 4, LA County dropped its indoor mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, after data showed the level of community transmission in the county had dropped to “low,” according to new guidelines. from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After March 11, the county fell in line with California’s movement to eliminate the mandatory mask requirement in schools, and the Los Angeles Unified School District followed suit Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the union. of teachers.

However, as cases of a sub-variant of the Omicron coronavirus known as BA.2 continue to rise in Los Angeles County, public health officials are urging residents to wear masks despite a mandatory mask mandate. has experienced.

“Coupled with the rise of the more infectious BA.2 subvariant, everyone, especially those at high risk or living with someone at high risk, should wear a high-quality mask, get vaccinated, and get boosted,” she said. Los Angeles County Public Health Barbara Ferrer in a statement Thursday.

BA.2 is believed to be 30% to 60% more contagious than an earlier subvariant of Omicron, but does not appear to cause more severe disease.

