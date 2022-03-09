Los Angeles County ends most COVID safety protocols for concerts

After more than a year of vaccination card checks, rapid antigen tests, and ever-evolving mask rules, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has lifted most of its restrictions around COVID-19 to clubs and music venues.

“Los Angeles County continues to experience declines in COVID-19 cases, test positivity rates, and disease-related hospitalizations,” the order released Thursday reads. “The steady decline in these important metrics in the County and across the state allows for a significant review of infection control strategies at the community level.”

That means, for Los Angeles County, “pre-entry vaccination or verification of recent negative tests is recommended for attendees, but not required” for gatherings at outdoor festivals, bars and nightclubs.

In Los Angeles County, which encompasses everything between Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties, cases have dropped by more than 60% in the last two weeks.

Here’s what can be different about going to concerts in Los Angeles County and what to expect when you arrive at a show.

What has changed with the masks?

As of March 4, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health no longer mandates that most outdoor and indoor events require the use of masks, regardless of vaccination status.

“Things are looking up,” says Kobi Danan of Hollywood’s Sound nightclub. “You can feel it in the energy around you. People within the club feel more comfortable surrounded by other people”.

Los Angeles County says masks such as the N95 and KN95 remain “highly recommended” at venues, and that “venue operators and hosts may choose to require the use of masks, regardless of vaccination status, customers, visitors, attendees and workers.

“We’re aligned with the county when it comes to masks, which is to say they’re recommended, but they’re not required,” said Mitch Edelson, who runs Catch One of Mid-City and Los Globos de Silver Lake. “We continue to require proof of vaccination.”

Touring artists themselves may also require proof of vaccination. If you want to see blues legend Buddy Guy perform at the Canyon at Agoura Hills on March 10, you’ll need to show your vaccination card or recent negative test at the gate. But a week later, in the same place, you will be able to watch U2’s Hollywood tribute act without showing any proof of vaccination.

To celebrate we can put the masks behind, I got tickets for Nick Cave at the Shrine on Wednesday and Lily Meola at the Troubadour for Saturday. I can leave my vaccination card at home, right?

Not so fast. In the cities of West Hollywood (the Troubadour) or LA (the smaller, central part of LA County, where the Shrine is located), you won’t have to wear a mask indoors, but only if you’re fully vaccinated.

So the Shrine still requires a vaccination card or negative test to enter, while the Troubadour needs to see proof of vaccination. But yes, you can watch the shows without a mask.

And the Charli XCX show at The Greek?

It is not necessary to wear a mask, but you will have to present a vaccination card or a negative test at the door: these are the regulations of the city of Los Angeles for outdoor venues with a capacity of more than 5,000 people.

What if Justin Bieber going to the Crypto.com Arena this week?

Proof of vaccination or a negative test is still required for indoor events of more than 1,000 people; it is a California state regulation. Masks, however, are only “strongly recommended.”

This is confusing. Are vaccinations or masks required for shows in Los Angeles or not?

The short version: On Friday, Los Angeles County waived most of its mask and vaccine requirements. The city of Los Angeles has lifted most mask rules for concerts, but still requires vaccinations or testing for indoor and larger outdoor concerts. Additionally, artists and promoters can override the new county rules.

The situation continues to evolve, so respect your fellow concertgoers. And leave a generous tip to the waiters.

To read this note in Spanish click here.