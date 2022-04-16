Los Angeles County ends quarantines for asymptomatic people exposed to coronavirus

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

BY RONG-GONG LIN II, LUKE MONEY

Los Angeles County on Friday ended its order to quarantine asymptomatic people exposed to the coronavirus.

The rule change means that anyone — even someone who is not vaccinated against COVID-19 or up to date on a booster shot — who has been exposed to an infected person no longer needs to stay home for at least five days. to see if you test positive or get sick, as long as you remain symptom-free.

But unlike the California Department of Public Health, which earlier this month relaxed its quarantine recommendations for the public, Los Angeles County has set some conditions to waive the waiting period.

The county will require, not just recommend, that people who have been in close contact with an infected person “wear a high-protection mask around other people, especially indoors, for a total of 10 days after the last contact with an infected person” with the coronavirus, and get tested three to five days after their last exposure to the infected person.

A person is considered to have been exposed to the coronavirus if they share the same indoor air space – such as a home, a clinic waiting room, or an airplane – with an infected person during their contagious period for at least 15 minutes in a 24 hour period.

Previously, the county defined exposure as being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes in a 24-hour period. But that definition is now out of date, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday, because “it was not known at the time that the virus is airborne.”

Quarantine rules remain in place for residents of certain high-risk settings — such as nursing homes, jails and homeless shelters — who are exposed to the coronavirus but have not completed their primary vaccination series and have not been infected in recent years. the previous 90 days.

Quarantines are meant to keep people exposed to the virus at home until enough time has passed to see if they test positive or become sick. If someone in quarantine ends up testing positive or showing symptoms, they go into isolation, and the county’s isolation policy doesn’t change.

LA County requires all individuals who test positive for or display symptoms of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, to self-isolate and remain home for at least five days after illness onset or after the date of illness. the first positive test.

LA County says residents can end isolation after the fifth day, as long as they are symptom-free or their symptoms are improving, and they test negative on or after the fifth day. (A rapid antigen test is preferred for this purpose, as laboratory-based PCR tests are so sensitive that they can still show a positive result weeks after the contagious period has ended.)

People should stay home if they have a fever, and stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is over. Isolation can end after the 10th day, without the need for a negative rapid test result, as long as symptoms are improving and there has been no fever for at least one day.

“I suggest we keep the isolation requirements. We don’t want people capable of infecting other people to go out on the street,” Ferrer said.

To read this note in English click here