Los Angeles County to Recruit Youth for Health Council – NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles County is actively recruiting youth to become public health ambassadors in their communities, who will serve as part of the county’s “Youth Council”.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 21 will be able to train as the next pioneers in their communities, being part of the “Youth Council” of health of Los Angeles County.

“We focus on different issues of physical, mental and emotional health,” said Lizbeth Becerra, coordinator of the “Youth Council.”

The application process is open until April 30. They are currently looking for between 25 and 30 young people to start the activities in August.

“Let them be young people who have this passion to contribute to their community,” Becerra said.

Young people currently studying at prestigious universities such as Stanford and UC Berkeley have already been part of this group of community leaders.

Gisselle González has been a member of the Youth Health Council for three years. “I want to be a doctor, but also help my community,” she said.

The participants not only contribute with recommendations on public health issues that directly affect youth

“I developed an electronic cigarette program and how it affects,” said the young woman.

The Youth Health Council also goes to communities to discuss health issues. “We were talking about vaccines in schools,” said Ivonne Galicia, another member of the council.

This program requires a dedication of about five hours a week, in turn the young people will receive remuneration for each job completed.

In addition, it not only focuses on public health but also on helping others.

No experience is required to register and those interested can submit their application on the website of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.