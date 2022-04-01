Los Angeles Dodgers land Craig Kimbrel in trade that sends AJ Pollock to Chicago White Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox traded veteran outfielder AJ Pollock and veteran closer Craig Kimbrel on Friday, a rare one-for-one, no-money trade that cleared up uncertainties for two championship contenders.

From the Dodgers’ perspective, the deal frees up more playing time for young up-and-comer Gavin Lux, who was left without a defined role in the wake of the signing of Freddie Freeman. Meanwhile, Kimbrel would slot in as closer, allowing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to be more flexible with his use of Blake Treinen.

The White Sox have been looking to trade Kimbrel since exercising their $16 million option on him for 2022, given that Liam Hendriks is entrenched as their closer. His depth in the bullpen, with Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and veteran complements Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly, allowed them to use Kimbrel in an effort to plug a hole in his outfield.

Pollock, who will earn $10 million in 2022 and has a $10 million player option for 2023, will likely slip in as the White Sox’s right fielder, causing Eloy Jimenez to remain in left field and Andrew Vaughn to slot in as the White Sox. designated hitter, further solidifying what was already a potent lineup. Left-hander Gavin Sheets also figures into the equation, with Chicago possibly rotating those four players through three spots.

The Dodgers had looked at Kimbrel before last summer’s trade deadline, but were hesitant to acquire him given the presence of Kenley Jansen. Kimbrel now fills the ninth-inning void left when Jansen signed with the Atlanta Braves, allowing the rest of his relievers to move back one spot. Ahead of Kimbrel, the Dodgers can field Treinen, Brusdar Graterol, Daniel Hudson, Alex Vesia and Victor Gonzalez, with the likes of Tommy Kahnle, Phil Bickford and Dustin May scheduled to be available at various points throughout the season. season.

Kimbrel, 33, has been among the best closers in the game for the better part of a decade, compiling 371 saves and a 2.24 ERA. After struggling with the Chicago Cubs from 2019 to 2020, Kimbrel dominated the first four months of 2021, allowing just two earned runs and striking out 64 batters in 36⅔ innings. However, in a non-closer role with the White Sox, Kimbrel’s ERA soared to 5.09 in 24 regular-season appearances.

Pollock, 34, hit .282/.337/.519 with 52 home runs and 150 RBIs in 258 games for the Dodgers from 2019 to 2021. The former All-Star and Gold Glove winner drew a lot of criticism for his early problems, but he turned it around with a .933 OPS in October 2021.

In another move, the White Sox agreed to terms of a one-year, $7.45 million contract with right-hander Lucas Giolito, avoiding arbitration. Giolito, 26, was 11-9 with a 3.53 ERA in 31 starts last season, his fifth with Chicago.