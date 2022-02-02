Los Angeles, in Dad 44,500 undergraduates after mass murder threatens

UCLA ordered the online classes after a former lecturer, now in detention in Colorado, posted a video titled “UCLA Philosophy (Mass Killing),” containing images of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre and a film inspired by the shooting of the United States. Columbine High School. According to the Los Angels Times, the man also threatened to kill a female teacher with a machine gun last year

The UCLA of Los Angeles, a prestigious Californian university, moved lectures online for its 44,500 students after a former philosophy professor posted an 800-page threatening poster and video titled “Philosophy Ucla (Mass Shooting)” on the internet. or rather “Ucla Philosophy (mass slaughter)”. Man, reports the Los Angeles Timeswas arrested on Tuesday and is now being held in Colorado.

Las Vegas massacre, who was the bomber who shot the crowd The teacher, Matthew Harris, was discharged last year after being accused of sending pornography to a student. Sunday – explains the Los Angeles Times – he sent his former students an email containing racist slurs against Jews and Asian people, then between Sunday and Monday he uploaded a large number of videos to his YouTube channel. Among these, the one entitled “Philosophy Ucla (Mass Shooting)”, which featured images of the 2017 Las Vegas massacre and some clips from the film “Zero Day”, loosely based on the mass shooting that took place in 1999 at Columbine High School.

US, Virginia college shooting. Two officers died According to reports from the Los Angeles Times, Harris last year threatened to hunt down and kill a University of California professor. The man had e-mailed his mother twice in January 2021 saying he intended to shoot the teacher with an MP5 machine gun “for causing me schizophrenia,” the Los Angeles County Superior Court documents read. The mother warned the teacher in April, sharing emails that were forwarded to UCLA. At that point, a restraining order had been requested and obtained to prevent Harris from approaching the professor, sending her emails, leaving her voice messages, or entering any UC campus.