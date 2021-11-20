Los Angeles Motor Show, Kia presents EV9, the new 7-seater SUV concept

The new SUV that will flank the EV6 was presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show, with respect to which it adds an additional space on board for a third row of seats. The traction will be integral

The EV9 Concept with a length of 4,929 mm, a width of 2,055 mm and a height of 1,790 mm anticipates the all-electric SUV which will be making its debut in 2024. At the basis of the EV9 Concept is the car’s architecture. electric E-Gmp already used by Kia also on the EV6 just launched. It is understood that it will use a larger battery of 77.4 kWh, with the lithium-ion polymer battery pack housed in the car’s floor within the concept’s 3,100mm long wheelbase. A quick battery charge from 10% to 80% takes approximately 20 minutes.

The Concept EV9 has two four-wheel drive engines that propel it to 0-100km / h in about 5 seconds, an acceleration typical of a high-performance model, although it is not yet confirmed whether it will use the 577hp variant of the ‘EV6. The styling work was overseen by Kia design CEO Karim Habib. The robust appearance comes from an evolution of the Korean brand’s Tiger Face grille that went digital on the EV9 Concept and allowed a new front air intake design that reduces front mass to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

Futuristic interior – A solar panel is also present on the front ducts to allow for additional charge for the battery, while further aerodynamic efficiency comes from the 22-inch triangular-design alloy wheels. The interior is ultra-modern and minimalist, with the possibility of folding down the second row of seats to create, thanks to the rotating front seats, a very large space inspired by a lounge.

