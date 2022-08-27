Los Angeles neighborhood speaks out against ‘Fast and Furious’ filming

“Fast and Furious 10”, the 11th installment in the saga, is due out next May.













By AFP

Published on 08/27/2022 at 08:17

Reading time: 2 mins





Uhe district of Los Angeles which had served as the background for the films “Fast and Furious” was the scene of demonstrations on Friday against the filming of the next installment of the motoring saga, arguing that its streets have since suffered an epidemic of illegal urban races .

Residents expressed their anger ahead of the filming scheduled for this weekend in Angelino Heights, a historic district near downtown Los Angeles. The place is the fictional place of residence of Dominic Toretto, a character played by actor Vin Diesel in the saga.



Read also

Fast & Furious: A Rolling Business



It is about illegal racing, “street takeovers”, literally “street takeovers”, where a crowd usually gathers at night to see car enthusiasts revving their engines at high speed through the streets of the city. town.

For Damian Kevitt, a local resident and founder of SAFE, which opposes the practice, “Fast and Furious” helped “glorify illegal activity” turning Angelino Heights into a “tourist destination for illegal street racing “.

“On Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday evenings, there will be three, four, five, six cars coming here to do ‘burnouts’, and ‘donuts'”, maneuvers where drivers squeal their tires , assures Damian Kevitt. “There were no street races in the neighborhood before ‘Fast and Furious’ was filmed there,” he adds.







SAFE is urging the city to install speed bumps and implement zero tolerance for street racing. The association also asked Universal to add a mention in “Fast and Furious” encouraging people not to take part in such races. Universal did not immediately respond to requests from AFP.