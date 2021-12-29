News

Los Angeles | police kill 14-year-old girl

Los Angeles, police kill 14-year-old girl (Wednesday 29 December 2021)
The department of police of Los Angeles has disclosed the footage of the surveillance cameras and those of the body cams of the police where you can see the events that led to the death of a 14-year-old girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, killed by a shot fired by an agent while she was trying on a dress in the dressing rooms of a shopping center. In the videos we see a very altered man hitting a woman with a metal object and the agents… Continue The article comes from il manifesto.
Los Angeles, killed at 14 while trying on a dress

It happened at the Burlington Coat Factory in North Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 23, the victim is called Valentina Orellana – Peralta, born and raised in Santiago in Chile, arrived in the city …

Los Angeles, killed at 14 while trying on a dress, police accused

A Chilean girl was accidentally shot during a raid on a department store. The shooting agent suspended. He is the eighteenth victim in 2021 …

