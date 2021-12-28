Los Angeles, police shoot in a shop: fourteen year old killed by a stray bullet. Controversy on the use of firearms

The December 23 the police of Los Angeles intervened in force in a shopping center to stop a man who had started hitting a woman with a bicycle lock. The agents to stop the individual have fired a few shots, a bullet hit a 14-year-old girl, completely unrelated to the story, who was left inside a dressing room. American public opinion, after this episode, is again divided on the excessive use of lethal weapons in situations where devices or techniques could be used to reduce the risk of collateral damage.