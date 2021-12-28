World

Los Angeles, police shoot in a shop: fourteen year old killed by a stray bullet. Controversy on the use of firearms

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

The December 23 the police of Los Angeles intervened in force in a shopping center to stop a man who had started hitting a woman with a bicycle lock. The agents to stop the individual have fired a few shots, a bullet hit a 14-year-old girl, completely unrelated to the story, who was left inside a dressing room. American public opinion, after this episode, is again divided on the excessive use of lethal weapons in situations where devices or techniques could be used to reduce the risk of collateral damage.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Brazil, floods in the state of Bahia: 18 victims and 35,000 displaced persons in one month. Aerial images of countries invaded by water

next

Next article

Christmas massacre in Burma, two Save the Children employees also killed: “Recently fathers, they worked for children’s education”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The tragedy of migrants between Poland and Belarus, and those “green lanterns” that pierce the darkness of indifference

November 17, 2021

London, the video-shock – Libero Quotidiano

November 11, 2021

Shocking British Medical Journal Study ▷ “Integrity Problems Reported in Trial Data”

November 3, 2021

Usa reopen borders, scenes of joy in airports – Last Hour

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button