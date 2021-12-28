World

Los Angeles, police shoot in a shop: fourteen year old killed by a stray bullet. Controversy on the use of firearms

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

The December 23 the police of Los Angeles intervened in force in a shopping center to stop a man who had started hitting a woman with a bicycle lock. The agents to stop the individual have fired a few shots, a bullet hit a 14-year-old girl, completely unrelated to the story, who was left inside a dressing room. American public opinion, after this episode, is again divided on the excessive use of lethal weapons in situations where devices or techniques could be used to reduce the risk of collateral damage.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Brazil, floods in the state of Bahia: 18 victims and 35,000 displaced persons in one month. Aerial images of countries invaded by water

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The EU wants to set the Green pass deadline to avoid chaos and encourage the third dose

November 19, 2021

Vatican, a second woman of the archbishop of Paris appears: a virgin consecrated theologian

3 weeks ago

Istanbul, storm with gusts of wind at 130 km / h: ships sunk, the Bosphorus Strait closed to traffic

4 weeks ago

“The situation of infections in Germany is dramatic”

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button