Los Angeles puts its mansions up for sale

The Los Angeles ultra-luxury market is in discount season. Actor, millionaire and owner of the most exclusive mansion Desperate to find a Beverly Hills, Bel Air or quiet Brentwood buyer, Shortage Interest began to pick up in the middle of last year after a time of unprecedented sales records. Those who want to get rid of their properties in recent months have no option but to accept the new reality and lower prices.

Beyond fears of a recession and rising interest rates, which have little effect on millionaires who pay cheaply, the reasons why sales have reached the real estate hub of the state of California relate to legal changes and other reasons. Is. is yet to come.

Citizens of the second largest city in the United States voted in November in favor of a so-called mansion tax aimed at raising funds to build affordable housing. So since last April 1st, The city requires a 4% tax on all real estate transfers over $5 million (4.5 million euros). and a 5.5% tax on those over $10 million. All purchases under those 5 million will continue to pay a rate of 0.56%.

The home of James Corden’s success British comedian and presenter James Corden has sold his Brentwood home for $17 million after taking a $5 million discount. The eight-bedroom New England-style home was renovated following its acquisition in 2017 for $10 million. Corden got rid of him before returning to the UK after an eight-year stint on ‘The Late Late Show’.

The second reason is a pending local ordinance that would create a wildlife conservation area passing through the Santa Monica Mountains.

This protection will put an end to the construction of mega-mansions that have boomed in recent years in the upscale neighborhoods of Hollywood Hills, Bel Air and Beverly Crest. even Affects part of the iconic Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard, as well as several streets in Beverly Hills. Fearing this ban, builders have stopped buying land in these areas, leading to a slowdown in the market. But the biggest impact has been due to the introduction of new tax. The first effects began to be felt late last year when luxury transactions, which account for 10% of sales in Los Angeles, fell 51.9% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2021, according to a report by Douglas Elliman Real Estate . ,

The number of days an asset spent on the market increased by 10.3% to 96 days. The figures reflect a reversal of the trend from a year ago when millionaires started buying homes a few months before the start of the war in Ukraine and a rise in interest rates.

With this panorama Sellers have only one option left, lower prices Instead of holding on to house properties until the recession has passed, try to get rid of them before house rates hit. “Right now, no buyer wants to feel like they’re paying 2021 or 2020 prices,” explains agent Renee Williams of Beverly Hills Estates.

jim carrey’s house The protagonist of ‘The Mask’ is trying to sell what has been his home for the last 30 years. A classic California-style mansion built in the 1950s in the Brentwood neighborhood is on the market for $26.5 million, after a $3 million discount from the asking price. The property has a pool with waterfalls, a Jacuzzi, an indoor barbecue, a tennis court, an Art Deco-style cinema, and five rooms with a distinctive Old Hollywood feel.

chain reaction

The response has been that there has been a flood of proposals for luxury properties in the first three months of 2023 to avoid the tax. “The flood of activity that happened during April 1st was huge,” says real estate attorney Loretta Thompson.

Home sales of more than $5 million increased 35%, with the elegant residential neighborhoods of Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Hancock Park leading the rankings for operations.

Those who decided to sell with the reduction in mind include actor Brad Pitt, who sold his Los Feliz property for $33 million after slashing $7 million from the asking price. The other was singer and actor Mark Wahlberg, who sold his mega-mansion in Beverly Hills for $55 million, which was $32 million less than what he had asked for when he put it on the market.

Mark Wahlberg’s mansion The singer and actor recently sold his Mediterranean-style mansion in Beverly Hills for $55 million. Had it not been so, the price would have been higher as a reduction of $32.5 million had to be applied in April 2022 from its initial price of $87.5 million. The mansion has twelve bedrooms, twenty bathrooms and great detail. It is located in an exclusive gated community in North Beverly Park, where Wahlberg purchased the land in 2009 for only $8.25 million.

The tax on those properties after April 1 would be $1.8 million and $3 million, respectively., “After the rate went into effect, the market cooled immediately as everyone expected,” says Thompson. An expected, but unusual effect for one of the busiest real estate markets in the world.

Another complication of the new tax is that, although it may sound like punishment for the rich, that’s not entirely true. Because the seller is responsible for paying the duty, not the buyer, as is the case in New York. It may happen that the person who wants to get rid of the house owns the property but doesn’t have a single dollar in their bank account or is under mortgage debt that eats up their savings. Agents warn, “This is a perverse tax that will affect many ordinary people.”

By definition, the buyer is wealthy at the time of the transaction, so if he were to bear the cost, it would be a tax on the property. it Increased mistrust among potential vendors, that they must have a genuine reason to put the properties on the market and that they have lost the power they had so far. “My prediction is that we’re going to see a very poor high-end market for the rest of the year,” predicts broker Chris McKenzie of Lee & Associates.

Those interested in acquiring a mansion in La-La Land can wait for prices to drop, press their demands on desperate sellers, or cash in on a check for one of the homes that have already been reduced. Can offer, those who are not getting the owner.