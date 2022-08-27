Los Angeles residents oppose filming – La Nouvelle Tribune

The shooting of the next film of the American saga Fast & Furious, is in preparation. However, several residents of a neighborhood of Los Angeles strongly oppose it. It is in fact aAngelino Heights, a district that served as the background for the filming for the film, which was the scene of demonstrations, yesterday Friday August 26, 2022, against the filming of the next part of the saga. For good reason, the inhabitants indicate that the streets of the district are subject to clandestine urban races. To these are added street takeoverstimes when a crowd often gathers at night in order to see the cars speeding by.

Fast & Furious, allowed to “glorify an illegal activity”

As a result, drivers of these cars often lose control thus creating accidents. For the residents of Angelina Heights, Fast & Furious is responsible for the situation. According bellaa resident who requested anonymity, “there was no street racing in the neighborhood before Fast and Furious was filmed there”. According to Damian Kevittfounder of the association SAFE who is against these nighttime urban races, Fast & Furious, has made it possible to “glorifying illegal activity” making the neighborhood “tourist destination for illegal street racing”. “Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday evenings, there will be three, four, five, six cars coming here to do burnouts and donuts” did he declare.

“I was firm but cordial”

As a reminder, this event comes a few months after the American actor Dwayne Johnson rejected the appeal of Vin Diesel, to return to play in the next Fast & Furious. In an interview with the media CNN, Dwayne Johnson indicated that he had discussed the matter with Vin Diesel, during the month of June. At this moment, he “had said directly – and privately – that he would not return to the franchise”. The Rock also added: “I was firm but cordial and said that I would always support the cast and the success of the franchise, but that there was no way I would return”. The subject was obviously closed, since the 50-year-old actor had made his decision known to the associates ofUniversal Pictureswho “fully understood the problem”.