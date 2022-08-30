Los Angeles residents protest Fast and Furious

Neighbors in the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles took to the streets to show their displeasure ahead of the filming of FastX the next installment in Universal’s flagship saga, Fast and Furious . According to them, the franchise encourages illegal car racing in this historic area of ​​the City of Angels.

In France, controversies are rife around the practice of urban rodeo; last May, the Cannes Film Festival hosted Rodeo by Lola Quivoron, in theaters on September 7, whose director was violently singled out for her controversial remarks (the director explained this last month, in the columns of Le Parisien). On the other side of the Atlantic, this is the next part of the saga Fast and Furious who is talking about him today: residents of Angelino Heights, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, demonstrated this weekend as the filming of Fast X, the eleventh film in Universal’s flagship saga (more than six billion dollars at the worldwide box office).

Fast and Furious

Indeed, it is in this district that scenes of the franchise are regularly shot, since its beginnings in 2001, since we find there the house of the main character – Dominic Toretto, always interpreted to this day by Vin Diesel – as well as than the family store, Bob’s Market. While the shots of FastX (whose original director, Justin Lin, was replaced at short notice by Louis Leterrier) were due to start this weekend, local residents gathered to lament the negative impact of the franchise on the recurrence of illegal urban races, generally in the middle of the night.

The last part of Fast and Furious grossed $726 million worldwide ©2021 Universal Pictures. All Rights Reserved.

Damian Kevitt, resident and president of the SAFE association, says that the film saga has made it possible to ” glorify illegal activity and made Angelino Heights a ” touristic destination for these street races which, according to some local residents, would have been popularized after the arrival of the saga Fast and Furious. In the United States, road accident deaths increased by 21% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the year 2020.

While addressing their demands to the city (the installation of speed bumps and a zero tolerance policy), associations and residents urged the Universal studio to move this emblematic filming location to another location and to add a mention to the credits of Fast and Furious in order to incite the public not to participate in these illegal races. The studio has not yet provided a press release on the matter. The output of FastX is currently scheduled for May 24, 2023.