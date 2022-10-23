Los Angeles residents threaten Vin Diesel shooting





By Eric Estrada



Fast and Furious 10 threatens ? Will its release date in April 2023 be respected? Residents in Los Angeles protest the shooting.

After losing its director as soon as filming started (Justin Lin left the saga following disagreements with Vin Diesel and was replaced by Frenchman Louis Leterrier), the film crew is now facing the wrath of the locals. from Los Angeles.

While new sequences must be shot there, the Angelenos have planned a demonstration on Friday August 26, 2022, the date on which filming must start. Why ? They are fed up with the bad publicity of Fast and Furious.

The fans of the saga are not without knowing that it is in the neighborhood ofAngelino Heights what are Bob’s Marketthe family store of Toretto but also the house of Dom.

It is therefore no surprise that director Louis Leterrier intends to put a few scenes in a box in order to return to the sources of the franchise.

However the residents of Angelino Heights can’t take it anymore Fast and Furious. For years, the neighborhood has been invaded by fans who, in addition to squatting the sidewalks to take a few photos, use the road to slip into the shoes of their favorite characters.

According to Variety, “Almost every night, car driving fans drive at high speeds to make donuts (these skids that leave traces, editor’s note) in front of the store, in addition to doing speed races“.

Since the pandemic, fatal car crashes have been reported to have increased at a record rate in Los Angeles. These illegal races have become a real scourge in the United States, deaths on American roads have jumped 21% in the first three months of 2022 compared to 2020.

“If this shoot is given the green light to take place in Angelino Heights, we will organize a huge demonstration and we will invite all journalists to film us protesting against this film, whether it is during the day or at night.wrote a resident in an email obtained by Variety. This event will be held to honor the memory of the 178 people who were killed by street racers in Los Angeles and to raise awareness of Universal’s shame for their disdain for this racing epidemic that is taking its toll. origin with his films, and which he continues to promote“.

A witness even revealed to variety that he had once been held at gunpoint by a Fast and Furious fan who refused to stop driving dangerously down his street.

Universal has not yet wished to react to these threats of demonstration.

The Dailymotion player is loading…