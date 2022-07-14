“Los Chapitos” and their disputes with “El Mayo”, “El Mencho” and “El Licenciado”

After a confrontation that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, a cell of the Sinaloa Cartel, identified with “Los Chapitos”, was captured during an action by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in a building located on the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway, in the Tlalpan mayor’s office.

Some of the detainees carried plates with the letters JGL or a mouse, which refer to the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera and his son Ovidio Guzmán, who is also known as “El Ratón”.

Ovidio Guzmán along with his brothers, Joaquín Guzmán López, Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar form the Sinaloa cartel cell of “Los Menores”, but better known as “Los Chapitos”.

Since his father was captured in 2014, his children began to interfere with the cartel, founded by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada García.

The kidnapping of “Los Chapitos”

But by 2015, “Los Chapitos” made headlines when they were kidnapped by a commando on August 14 of that year at the “La Leche” restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The video of the kidnapping came out in the media and shows the moment in which Iván Archivaldo is beaten and Jesús Alfredo, “El Alfredillo”, gets up.



Kidnapping of “Los Chapitos” in La Leche

The kidnapping was the product of the interference of Chapo’s sons in the cartel, where he was already stinging with one of the leaders, Dámaso López Núñez, “El Licenciado” and his son, Dámaso López Serrano, “El Mini Lic”, after the capture of Guzmán Loera.

Both the children of Guzmán Loera and “El Licenciado” sought to lead part of the cartel, in addition to the wing of “El Mayo”.

In the midst of that dispute, the kidnapping of “Los Chapitos” took place, of which the Mexican authorities reported that there were two lines of investigation.

The revenge of “El Mochomito”

One pointed to the disputes between Chapo’s sons and “El Licenciado”, added to the perpetrator of the kidnapping: Alfredo Beltrán Guzmán, “El Mochomito”, son of Guzmán Loera’s cousin, Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, “El Mochomo”. Although “El Mochomito” was captured months later, he was released.

Another line of investigation pointed to the group to which the Puerto Vallarta plaza supposedly belongs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, headed by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho.”



“The Mencho”

But several specialists in drug trafficking and organized crime do not rule out that the plagiarism of “Los Chapitos” was the result of a momentary alliance between the CJNG, “El Licenciado” and “El Mochomito”, whose father was betrayed by “El Chapo”.

“El Mayo” and “Los Chapitos”

However, in the kidnapping of the children it was “El Mayo” Zambada who negotiated to release them five days later. “El Mayo” and “El Chapo” would even be in-laws if the version of Rosa Isela Guzmán Ortiz is taken for granted, who is supposedly the eldest daughter of “El Chapo” and who claims to have a son with Vicente Zambada Niebla, “El Vicentillo “, son of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Under that family line is that the negotiation of “El Mayo” with “Los Chapitos” would be understood. However, there was also a disagreement between them when “El Vicentillo” and Reynaldo Zambada García, “El Rey”, brother of “El Mayo”, testified against Guzmán Loera during his trial in New York, which complicated the relationship in the Sinaloa cartel.

read also Between uprisings and shootings: This is how “Los Chapitos” cell operated in Topilejo

read also They cut the criminal network of “Los Chapitos” in CDMX