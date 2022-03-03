“Los Frescoes” arrive on the radio

They promise “a morning party.”

Bringing humor without stopping commenting on various news events that affect daily events, as well as notes from the world of entertainment, is a formula that is repeated in various morning radio programs. With this in mind, those in charge of moderating the space The fresh ones in the morning they wanted to give a particular touch and bet on a refreshing proposal that manages to encourage the listener, instead of burdening him with worries.

“I made a research. What people said was ‘I listen to these programs and I come out depressed’, or ‘you listen to a lot of negative things,’ or they criticized ‘starting your morning with fights and negative things,'” said actor Miguel Morales, who from On Monday, he will moderate the radio space from 6:00 to 9:00 am together with the announcers Wilfred Morales and Lourdes “Lúlu” Rodríguez. The morning show can be heard from Monday to Friday through Fresh 99.9 FM, and will be broadcast on 105.1 FM, 92.1 FM and 106.9 FM. It can also be heard and seen through the Ai-Live Network application.

“I said, no, we are going to give people something else, we are going to give listeners something refreshing, so that they listen to us and those people say ‘this program lifted my spirits, it made my day.’ We want people to enjoy it, to laugh, and when they have to get out (of the car) because they are going to work or whatever, say ‘these people changed my morning, they gave me freshness’”.

Within the dynamics, Wilfred Morales highlighted the format that will prevail in The fresh ones in the morning. “We are not going to do a morning show. We are going to do a hanging out morning”, said the veteran announcer, who worked in The Mega Circus until about a month ago.

Lourdes “Lúlu” Rodríguez, director of programming for Fresh, anticipated that “it will be very refreshing because we are going to form a party here every day, every morning. What one finds in other places is fights, arguments, brawls. Here we are going to hesitate”.

Miguel Morales, who for years personified “Bejuco” in the disappeared program What this country has and later in the great vineannounced that in the program “we are going to have a lot of comedy, there are going to be characters, which are hardly seen around now.”

On the other hand, it is the first time that the three will work together in a radio program. However, just days before the premiere, they confess that good chemistry has dominated their meetings.

“I had already talked to Wilfred to join me in various projects I had,” said the also writer, who refers to the friendship between the two as “an old marriage.” “Wilfred blindly went to work with me. This radio project appeared and I said ‘you know what? If I go back to radio, the only person I can do it with is my brother Wilfred. I called him quickly and said ‘remember the projects I told you about? They just called me from the radio, so I say yes, if you say yes,’” he recalled. In this sense, Wilfred clarified that, after his resignation from The Mega CircusI longed for a break.

“I’ve been working on the radio practically all my life, but never with Miguel,” he said. “I told him ‘against Miguel, I’m looking to take a break, a radio vacation, you know, to rest my brain and mind’, and he told me ‘no problem, take as long as you want’. That was on a Monday, and on Wednesday he was already calling me, “he said with a laugh, and clarified that he agreed because it was his friend. Precisely, within the projects together, he will personify the remembered “Cholón” on March 19 and 26 at the Center for Fine Arts of Caguas in the theatrical comedy The Last Enjoyment / Cucarachaan adaptation of the television program the great vine.

When talking about integrating Lulu, they both agreed that the familiarity was immediate.

“We set out to find someone,” Miguel said. “We wanted that chemistry to be maintained. We had heard the voice in the morning (from the radio station), and I said ‘that voice, how beautiful it is, it kind of refreshes’. We approached Lulu and the chemistry flowed from day one. It is as if we have known each other for 30 years, ”she confessed about the announcer who, like Wilfred, is a native of Ponce.