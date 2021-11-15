Los Guirres beach engulfed by lava, the coast has advanced 30 meters [FOTO e VIDEO]

MeteoWeb

The Spanish National Geographic Institute (IGN) has located 19 minor earthquakes since midnight a The Palm (the strongest magnitude 4.4): According to experts, both seismicity and sulfur dioxide emission maintain their downward trend and could indicate that the volcano is losing energy, but that does not mean that the end of the eruption is near .

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been erupting for 57 days: according to the IGN we need to go back 343 years, to 1678, to find a longer eruption, that of the San Antonio volcano, which lasted 66 days. This is followed by that of Tigalate, in 1646 (82 days), and that of Tehuya, in 1585 (84 days). Lava, reports El País, destroyed an area of ​​1,019.79 hectares and 1,460 buildings were destroyed.

From the original area, now the coast of the beach of Los Guirres (Tazacorte) advanced about 30 meters until it reached the previous lava delta, due to the lava flow: this was explained by Raúl Pérez, of the Geological Mining Institute of Spain (IGME), specifying that “the sea intervened”Closing part of the entrance to the beach and creating a sort of central hot water pool, which interacts with the front part of the flow, forming a new coastline.