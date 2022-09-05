Los Locos Addams: This has been its evolution in series and movies

The Locos Addams Family has been one of the most beloved and popular since September 18, 1964 created by David Levy and Charles Addams.

Who are the Addams Family?

The Addams family are peculiar and unusual characters, living with people who are totally different from their dark customs. Since they were born in each era, they create different versions and new actors to interpret the characters, below we will show you each of the versions of the Locos Addams and how it has evolved over the years.

The Crazy Addams 1964:

It was a comedy horror and black humor for adultsthis series was broadcast on ABC from 1964 to 1966. The producer of this project was David Levy who was in charge of adapting the Charles Addams cartoons for television and creating a terrifying and animated concept.

The 1973 cartoon:

The Addams were an animated version broadcast on NBC every Saturday as a morning show in late 1973, this production was in charge of hanna-barbera and over the years, Jodie Foster performed the voice of Pusley, who played Morticia’s brother. In the animated version they were drawn like the Charles Addams comics.

Movies 1991-1993:

The plots of each character were a total success to continue creating new versions of one of the most beloved families on the small screen, taking it to the big screens, turning this story into films more adapted to reality. These are the two most iconic and remembered films of recent times, whose deliveries were nominated for best costume and best art direction at the Oscars in the years of their release, generating large financial gains and acceptance by the audience.

The Addams Family, Coming Soon, 2019:

This was the penultimate version of the Addams Family in recent times, this movie does not lose the essence of horror and black comedy 3D computer-animated American film, released in 2019 and directed by Conras Vernon; This tape is the beginning of the 1991 film lending the voices, of Chloe Grace Moretz, Oscar Issac, Finn Wolfhard, Bette Midler, Nick Kroll, Allison Janney and Snoop Dogg.

Merlin, 2022:

Merlina or Wednesday will be the next horror and comedy series on the Netflix streaming platform directed by the gothic style of Tim Burton, based on the character of Locos Addams Merlina focusing on the high school years at Nevermore Academy, where will try to master his psychic powers while stopping a huge number of murders in the city, interacting with the Addams Family and we can relive this classic final story of 2022.