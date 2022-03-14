“Los Mendez” premiere their song “La Medicina” and announce their second tour of Europe | music FARANDULA RMMN | PEOPLE

After the great reception on their tour of Europe, the group from Trujillo “The Mendezes” returned to Peru recharged and has just released their new song “Lamedicina”, a single composed and produced by themselves.

“The composition of this theme is typical of the Mendez brothers and arranged by Christopher Mendez, this work is already on all networks and we hope that it will be to the taste of all the public”, said Phillip Mendez, vocalist of the group.

This 2022 sounds very promising for the northern group and the fact is that the orchestra is already working on a new musical tour of the old continent.

“This June 17 we are going on our second tour of Europe, where we will do some concerts in France, Italy, Spain and, to the delight of our fans, we will put our new song on stage”, said the main vocalist.

The cumbia orchestra went viral in a pandemic with its project “Traveling with Los Mendez”, where they toured all of Peru paying tribute to different artists with the landscapes of our country, highlighting the beauty of Peru and increasingly seeking the reactivation of the tourism, one of the hardest hit sectors after the arrival of the coronavirus.

