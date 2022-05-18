Los Tigres del Norte approve that AMLO takes his song in defense of migrants as a reference

The Northern Tigers approve that the President of the Mexican Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradoruse as a reference your song “We are more American”to describe everything that migrants experience.

“In every country we visit (it makes an impact), this song is very different from what the Tigres del Norte sing, I think it is in the United States where it has the strongest effect. People who live in the United States see it every day what is lived in that country, of racism, of a lot of problems. Sometimes those of us who live in Mexico don’t know exactly how to live in the United States. Those songs go very directly to what people feel, live and are very If (the President) is demanding that of them, it is because the song has that strength and makes people react,” said Jorge Hernández.

The one known as “The Elder Tiger” He explained that they also made this song with the purpose of informing the new generations about what is happening in the United States.

“These are songs that we made because in the school of our ranch we did not have information about everything that happened in our Mexican territory, when in those years that territory belonged to our Mexican Republic, and what we see happening over the years. ; the reference of our Mr. President is because they are songs that mark our behavior, what we think, how to help, and as information for the new generations; sometimes in schools there is very little information about it and we wanted to make that remembrance that each time has been growing with greater force”, he deepens.

A few weeks ago, the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, commented that he was considering declaring “an invasion” in his territory, due to the arrival of Mexican migrants; President Andrés Manuel López Obrador considered it an insult to Mexico and dedicated the theme “We are more Americans” by the Tigres del Norte to him during a morning conference.

“The governor of Texas is saying that he is going to declare that they are being invaded by migrants, by Mexicans.

It is an exaggeration, it is very dishonest, it is disproportionate. We are not going to allow Mexicans who have gone to the United States to live and work honestly to be offended… They have every right to seek life. Also, how did that great nation that is the United States come about? Well, with the arrival of migrants from all over the world. We are all travellers, walkers, migrants,” exclaimed AMLO from Puebla.

Social Demand Songs

Hernán Hernández added that all the songs they compose about difficult problems that people go through, both in Mexico and in the United States, are to try to encourage and give a light of hope, like when they raised their voices for the dead women in Ciudad Juárez.

“Since our beginnings we want to sing what people live, what happens; in the past we made the song ‘Las mujeres de Juárez’, and it also represented a lot, because it was the height of that problem, and as a result of that we have recorded songs by migrants and songs of encouragement for those people who live in the United States, we have many important songs that encourage and give that little light of hope.Living abroad we realize that the problems are bigger here and that is why songs come out that speak of different situations, to give people encouragement and support,” added Hernán.

The band promotes its most recent album “La reunion” and its next presentations at the National Auditorium will be on May 20, 21 and 22.

