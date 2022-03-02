Los Tigres del Norte: why they were banned in Chihuahua | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

Throughout his more than five decades in the regional Mexican genre, The Northern Tigers They have achieved a series of great recognitions for their songs, but at the same time they have not been immune to controversy, such as when they were banned from Chihuahua.

In 2012, after a presentation at the Livestock Exhibition Show Centerthe entire band was banned from said state, in what became a highly commented decision at the time.

But what did the members of The Northern Tigers to be banned in chihuahua? In this note we comment on the reasons why the authorities were forced to make that decision.

The Mexican group was banned from Chihuahua in 2012 (Photo: Los Tigres del Norte / Facebook)

WHY WERE THE NORTHERN TIGERS BANNED IN CHIHUAHUA?

During the aforementioned presentation, everything was happening as usual, without any inconvenience, until the artists sang the song “the queen of the south”.

Although it seems somewhat difficult to believe, having sung that corrido was the reason why the authorities of chihuahua they ruled that the band would no longer be welcome in that state.

In addition, the organizers of the event were fined $1,500 and the musicians expressed their annoyance, as was evident.

WHY WAS THAT SONG BANNED?

Actually it is not that a particular song has been prohibited from being sung in the state of Chihuahua. The truth is that this type of music was prevented.

In 2011, Chihuahua prohibited all kinds of melodies that incited violence and drug trafficking, as it was a very latent problem in society and in the daily lives of citizens.

Thus the themethe queen of the south” was described as a narcocorrido that did not comply with that norm.

