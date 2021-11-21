Losail: Hamilton wins again, Verstappen (2nd) is in the sights. Alonso on the podium, Ferrari far away | News

The seven-time world champion dominates the third to last round of the World Championship and reduces the Dutchman’s delay in the World Championship to eight points.

Lewis Hamilton triumphs in the Qatar Grand Prix in front of Max Verstappen which remedies with a capital start the last-minute penalty on the starting grid while Fernando Alonso climbs on the third step of the podium with the Alpine. Race without history for first and second place but lively in the positions that award points (fourth Perez, fifth Ocon) but the Ferrari that does not go beyond the seventh and eighth place with Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton force eight at Losail: eight as the late points from Max Verstappen in the World Championship with only two races from the end of a very tense season and – lately – full of tension, with a challenge that is played point by point. Like the additional one that the Dutch leader awards scoring the fastest lap at the end of a race that Max (penalized by five positions on the grid for the infringement in qualifying) starts from the fourth row instead of the first. Author of a first round … to the white weapon, Verstappen closes the first lap in fourth position, gets rid of Gasly and Alonso in the first five and then chases – in vain – the Black King for the remaining fifty-two. For Hamilton it is enough to respond punctually to the opponent’s pit stops to make an encore last weekend in Brazil and bring himself just eight points behind his rival: 351.5 for Max, 343.5 for Lewis.

Behind the first two, unattainable, third place goes to Fernando Alonso. In his case we can speak of a company: the Spaniard turned forty at the end of last July had been missing from the world championship podium for seven years and to be precise since the 2014 Hungarian GP: second with Ferrari, behind the winner Daniel Ricciardo with Red Bull and in front of … Lewis Hamilton, launched to conquer his second title, the first with Mercedes.

The fourth place is won Sergio Perez with a full comeback race and an important contribution of points for Red Bull’s run-up to the Constructors’ Championship. Only five points behind Mercedes with two races to go: 546.5 points to 541.5. No point comes to Mercedes from Valtteri Bottas. Author of the “usual” nightmare start, the Finn comes back up to the third but a puncture on the Losail curbs (Norris and both Williams will also be victims) plunges him back into the belly of the group and two laps from the end the withdraw.

Esteban Ocon completes the beautiful Alpine evening closing fifth ahead of Lance Stroll, author of one of his best performances of the season. The French and the Canadian they precede the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Anonymous performance for the Reds, on the other hand “anticipated” by the qualifications. Despite this, the third place among the Constructors is practically “armored”, given that McLaren has even done worse: Ninth at the finish line Lando Norris (who defends only one point ahead of Leclerc among the drivers: 153 to 152) and Daniel Ricciardo twelfth. The Scuderia now has an advantage of 39.5 points over its rivals: 297.5 to 258.

Thanks to the loot of Alonso and Ocon, Alpine in turn secures fifth place: 137 points against Alpha Tauri’s 112: started alongside Hamilton in the front row thanks to Verstappen’s penalty, Pierre Gasly does not go beyond the final eleventh place: out of the points zone as his teammate Yuki Tsunoda, thirteenth.