lose 3 kg in 15 days, it really works

For the post party you need to get back in shape: here is a healthy and balanced diet, to lose about 3 kg in 15 days, the results can be seen at a glance!

We have also officially overcome the binges of December 31st and the first day of the new year, after the Epiphany of January 6th we will officially end the Christmas holidays … let’s face it, exhaustion is now on the agenda! We feel swollen, weighed down, the pants have a hard time buttoning up and that sense of satiety is sometimes disturbing.

This is why you need to get back in shape and regain some healthy regularity and a healthy and controlled diet is almost a must. Obviously, we must not make drastic diets and above all do-it-yourself, always remember to consult your doctor before starting any type of diet. That said, we can really lose about 3 kg in 15 days? The answer is yes, let’s find out how

Post Christmas Diet: Follow this method and you can lose up to 3kg in 15 days

It has been estimated more or less an average of kg that we usually acquire during the holidays and the number is precisely 3: between alcoholic drinks, sweets, flour and leavened products, juicy pastas and meats cooked with oil and butter, the risk of gaining weight is not only high, but it is a certainty.

That’s why we can try to follow one small regenerating diet which will help us deflate the belly and find some healthy regularity. We always remember to seek medical advice before following any diet and that these are just tips. So what is this type of diet based on?

As we said, the eating style of these holidays was quite rich, that’s why we must try to reduce carbohydrates as much as possible, making room for proteins, drinking a lot to eliminate accumulated excess fluids and increasing the intake of fibers.

Fruits and vegetables therefore they must always be present at every meal, especially the second that we can season with spices and lemon juice, avoiding the addition of salt. The cooking to be preferred will be steamed, grilled or simply boiled.

During the week we will then have to give preference to fish, then sole, sea bream, cod and pangasius already filleted. Twice a week we can instead treat ourselves to one slice of lean meat, including once poultry and once veal or beef. Also in this case, roasted cooking, without adding fat in the pan is to be preferred, adding oil only raw, 1 tablespoon for lunch and 1 for dinner.

At breakfast we can indulge two wholemeal rusks with a thin layer of jam, freshly squeezed orange juice or fruit centrifuges, while during the snacks we can opt for rye cakes, fresh fruit or some almonds. It will then be very important drink at least 2 liters of water a day and we can decide to ‘break’ the liquids by transforming 500 ml into herbal teas based on fennel, green tea, green coffee or barley.

In this way we guarantee it, we will lose pounds in an easy, balanced and healthy way, but let us remember once again of ask your doctor for advice, who will surely be able to recommend a meal plan suited to your needs.