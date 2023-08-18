Lose 3 kg in four days following the pear diet

This browser does not support the video element.

cleansing diet Their purpose is to clean the body of excess dirt and help you lose weight in no time, To lose weight more effectively, you should make your diet a little stricter for a few days.

If you are looking for an eating plan that will help you lose weight in record time, then you must know pear dietso that you can lose Three kg weight in four days.

Pear It is a very low calorie fruit, especially it contains very few calories 57 calories for every 100 grams. It is rich in water and fiber and has many health benefits, which makes it an ally Perfect in losing your step.

thanks for its high content vitamins and minerals They are great for strengthening the immune system, protecting us from colds and flu. they are very useful for control the Cholesterol level. In addition, they help prevent osteoporosis, Not only because they are rich in calcium, but also because they contain boron which helps to retain it. Are antioxidant Being rich in Vitamin C and K, good for heart and health Lower blood pressure.

When following the Pear Diet, it is recommended to eat five meals a day, drink some two liters of water, Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks, cooking Baked, Steamed, or Grilled Food, and eat low-fat foods. they will eat something during the day five or six pears, lots of vegetables, infusions and some low-fat dairy products, like yogurtWhich will be the biggest source of protein during the days following this type of diet.

This diet should not be followed for more than 4 or 5 days Because it contains very few calories and does not provide enough nutrients required by the body to function properly, it can put your health at risk.

Example of a menu following the pear diet

Breakfast: Infusion without sugar with one or two pears.

Infusion without sugar with one or two pears. during the morning : An infusion and a skimmed curd.

: An infusion and a skimmed curd. Eat: A green leafy salad mixed with diced pears, some steamed vegetables with two pears for dessert.

A green leafy salad mixed with diced pears, some steamed vegetables with two pears for dessert. Breakfast: Have pear juice or one or two whole pears.

Have pear juice or one or two whole pears. dinner: A fat-free vegetable broth that contains all the pears you could want. before sleeping, a A relaxing infusion or a glass of skimmed milk.

It should be remembered that whenever you want to lose weight it is necessary to go here experts and experts who set dietary guidelines Follow the one that best suits your needs. leave the sedentary life and achieve something healthy lifestyle habits, There are other great keys to achieving your goals.