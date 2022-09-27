Lose fat: how much exercise (strength and cardio) do you have to do to achieve it

For lose body fat There are no miracles, nor an infallible specific training program that helps you lose weight in record time. We insist on the individualization of each training to obtain results, on discipline and on the combination of an adequate diet that helps to achieve the objective. However, when it comes to losing weight there are several disparate beliefs that make you doubt which is the best option when it comes to exercising. There is the popular legend that invites surrender to cardio without shame to sweat –believing (wrongly) that sweating is synonymous with losing fat–. And the theories based on studies that advise prioritizing the strength versus cardio. Or directly those who propose to do HIIT to continue burning at rest. There is no universal answer, but there are several possibilities that can help us, especially when it comes to getting the time to spend on physical exercise to achieve results. Here are several options.

First strength and then cardio

Although there are various opinions regarding which is the best method to burn body fat, experts always agree that cardio alone is not the solution and that combining it with strength exercises is one of the best alternatives. In fact, for the coach Sandra Lorden Alvarez, it is essential to understand that the success equation involves doing strength first and then cardio (and never the other way around). “By pushing hard early in the session, we’re going to use glycogen stores for energy. As we empty these deposits, the way of oxidation of fats to obtain energy comes into play. If we do cardio after strength training, we are going to start burning fat directly since we will have previously emptied the glycogen stores”, explains the expert. In addition, in this way, strength exercises are done at a higher intensity. That said, regarding the time that must be dedicated to each modality in the same training session, Lordén Álvarez answers:

5-10 minute warm-up. In this part, joint mobility should be worked on and light cardio should be done to raise the heart rate. Strength exercises for 45 minutes. In this case, if you train three days a week, you will have to do strength training bodysuit. But if you can train more days, you can focus on muscle groups (working one or two in each session) or on areas of the body (two sessions for the upper body and another two for the lower body, for example). cardio training. There are two alternatives: either between 15-30 minutes of LISS (moderate aerobic activity) or between 10-15 if doing high-intensity cardio.

Or a 15 minute HIIT workout

For John Ruiz Lopez, training director that bears his name, another alternative to achieve good results is HIIT workouts of 10-15 minutes. “A less investment of time is needed and although during the execution of the exercise the fat is not used, since it supposes such a high stress for the organism, during the following hours more fat is consumed at rest. Therefore, it is considered more effective because you spend many hours with your metabolism more accelerated and consuming fat”, explains the expert who advises, yes, that these sessions do not exceed 15 minutes. Regarding the number of weekly sessions, I would recommend between 3 and 5 sessions. “If you come from a very sedentary time, it is preferable to start with two sessions or even with low-medium intensity cardio,” he points out. And he insists: “High intensity is not for everyone. Some people tolerate it very badly and end up with bad post-exercise sensations, even during the following hours. It is also contraindicated in people with a very sedentary life”, she explains, invoking the need to individualize each routine.

The importance of diet

Finally, it is important to remember, as Lordén Álvarez points out, that to achieve fat loss it is necessary create a caloric deficit, that is, spend more calories than are ingested. “It’s no use planning the best workout in the world, if you then take in excess calories when you eat,” he says.

