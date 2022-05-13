Lose in the ring and win on the bench: the position that Canelo Álvarez held in a millionaire ranking

The Canelo Alvarez he recorded the second loss of his professional career. The Aztec boxer succumbed to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday. The Russian fighter defeated the Mexican by unanimous decision, but he continues to win outside the ring.

Considered the best pound for pound until the loss to Bivol, Canelo Alvarez It has also been characterized by its business side. This is how the “Sportico” portal placed the Aztec fighter in fifth place among the athletes who generated the highest income between June 2021 and May 2022.

Álvarez has fallen to Bivol and Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez It stood out in fifth place with a total of 85 million dollars in earnings. The man from Guadalajara unified the super middleweight division during 2021 and in 2022 he faced Dmitry Bivol. The other boxers who made the list were Tyson Fury and Jake Paul.

In this way, the man from Guadalajara confirmed that continues to be the owner of the boxing business. The Mexican fighter pocketed more than forty million dollars when facing the Russian, who earned around five million US currency. Even so, the fighter who defeated Álvarez explained that in the rematch he will seek to be treated as he really deserves and that will translate into economic matters.

The man from Guadalajara is the undisputed super middleweight champion

about revenge

The Mexican boxer established a rematch clause in case he lost against Bivol. The Russian explained that he is open to fighting Canelo again, but his aspiration is to go for all the titles he holds in the 168-pound division.

The man from Guadalajara was the first Latin American fighter to become the owner of all belts in a division. In 2021 he achieved the aforementioned feat after defeating Callum Smith, Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant. However, 2022 did not start off on the right foot and in the next few days it will be known if he intends to face Bivol again or will keep his fight against Golovkin.

In the first term, Canelo would fight against his staunch rival in September. But the loss to the World Boxing Association light heavyweight champion changed the picture.