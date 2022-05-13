Sports

Lose in the ring and win on the bench: the position that Canelo Álvarez held in a millionaire ranking

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

The Canelo Alvarez he recorded the second loss of his professional career. The Aztec boxer succumbed to Dmitry Bivol last Saturday. The Russian fighter defeated the Mexican by unanimous decision, but he continues to win outside the ring.

Considered the best pound for pound until the loss to Bivol, Canelo Alvarez It has also been characterized by its business side. This is how the “Sportico” portal placed the Aztec fighter in fifth place among the athletes who generated the highest income between June 2021 and May 2022.

Álvarez has fallen to Bivol and Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez It stood out in fifth place with a total of 85 million dollars in earnings. The man from Guadalajara unified the super middleweight division during 2021 and in 2022 he faced Dmitry Bivol. The other boxers who made the list were Tyson Fury and Jake Paul.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Yennier Cano had a historic “debut” in GL

4 mins ago

What does America need to advance to the Clausura 2022 Semifinals?

16 mins ago

Confirmation! ‘Before Canelo, to show that I am better’: Bivol

28 mins ago

This is how the table of positions of the Spanish League was left after Real Madrid’s win against Levante

53 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button