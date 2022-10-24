Lose more than 10 kilos in 5 months with a few simple changes in your diet

Kush Kapoor Loses 22 Pounds With These Diet Changes.

Frustrated at gaining weight on what he thought was a healthy diet, kush kapoor he developed a plan that allowed him to lose weight while still gaining muscle. He explains it to you.

For a long time, I considered myself someone who ate healthy. I have struggled with some weight and body image issues all my life having been overweight as a teenager. One summer, I lost 40 pounds in eight weeks, only to go back to school and realize that I had not only lost fat, but also a lot of muscle mass. But I saw myself as a “skinny fat guy”: I already fit into clothes, yes, but I still had a considerable amount of excess fat around my abdomen and chest.

I tried to build mass by working out, but never with a consistent routine. I had my “healthy” diet, but at the time I didn’t realize how much I was overeating. I gained most of the weight back, and by the time I turned 18, I found myself right back where I started: seeing my weight on the scale and sinking back.

After seeing all my lost progress, I decided I needed help. I signed up for Ultimate Performance, working with a personal trainer on both my diet and exercise.

The big key and the best advice for me was quite simple: calories matter (how to calculate and count food calories in detail). I thought I could eat as much as I wanted, as long as I could call it “healthy”. If you had seen my meals before I started on UP, you would think I already had a weight loss plan. I ate no refined sugar, each meal consisted of a substantial amount of protein and vegetables, and I snacked on nuts and fruit. The problem was that he ate much more than he needed.

I started paying attention to how much I ate. I tracked my calories and macronutrients, cut out a lot of high-calorie foods, and cI bought berries, vegetables, and lean meats like chicken breast and white fish.

Often started the day with a scrambled egg with spinach and then in the afternoons a kale salad with grilled chicken. Dinner was typically a higher protein protein with some starchy vegetables, and one of my snacks was high in carbs (usually some fruit), while the other was high in protein (I’m a big fan of dried meats like biltong ). The big change wasn’t what I ate, but how much: I probably cut my calorie intake by almost half. (The 50 foods with more protein in your diet).

5 days a week workout at the gym

I also committed to training five days a week. For four days I went to the gym, with two push days and two pull days. Then I would do an arm-focused day on my own. I started cardio on one of my rest days (usually a 30-minute run or swim), but eliminated it pretty quickly.

One of my biggest lifestyle changes was increase my step count to 10,000 per day and then 15,000. Some days I found myself running around the house before midnight to reach my goals, but doing so burned the same amount of calories as running for 30 minutes.

In just over five months, I lost 25 pounds and cut up to 17.3 percent body fat; I gained more than 5 lean body mass. I really learned the golden rule, that calories in versus calories out is what matters most. And I challenged my own limits, pushing myself beyond what I thought was possible in the gym.

I am most proud of the lifestyle change I have made. Weight training has become a part of my life, and there are few places where I feel more comfortable than in the gym during a workout. Diet and exercise and some of my biggest priorities; going to the gym has not only given me more confidence in my appearance, but also in my self-control and ability to stick to difficult commitments.

The search for a better, stronger version of myself keeps me motivated and makes cheating on my diet or skipping a day at the gym nearly impossible (although I’m still human and have occasional depression); I will continue to push myself in the gym as long as I am able. As more of my friends take their own fitness into their own hands, I hope to continue to inspire people to make positive life changes and serve as an example of what to do, what to avoid, and how to be proud of who you are.

For anyone just starting out, I encourage you to focus on your process. Don’t fall into the trap of comparing yourself to other people. Track your lifts, monitor your progress and be proud of yourself. You will always find someone who can lift more weight than you, or who has a more aesthetic physique than you, or who can somehow eat much worse than you, but maintain their progress; shouldn’t matter. When you focus on your own journey, you will be happier.

kush kapoor

