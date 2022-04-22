lose up to 5 kg in just 3 days

It is well known that the military diet provides for a particularly rigid diet: let’s see all the details together.

The military must not only possess wits and strategic skills, but must also enjoy a certain physical prowess. To keep pace during training and missions, they need a certain amount of food and substances that are beneficial to the body. However, it is important to underline that the diet which we will talk about today, goes first checked with your GPespecially to avoid any alteration of blood values.

Put your soul in peace: to perform the military diet you need a lot of willpower and determination, the same one that is used when a person decides to enlist. Let’s talk about a particularly strict diet, consisting of strict rules and certain quantities of food and mineral salts. Let’s see all the details together.

Military diet: everything you need to know

First of all, you will have to say goodbye to smoking and alcohol forever. We refer to two substances harmful to the organism, capable of disadvantaging its performance and resistance. For this, you will have to take only water – the only drink to be considered actually indispensable. In fact, water not only helps diuresis, but cleanses the body of toxic substances taken during the day. We come now to nutrition.

Here are all the foods that will be eliminated from your diet: sweets, refined products, fatty and processed meats, excessively seasoned cheeses, prepackaged products, snacks and foods rich in preservatives in general. For a limited period, therefore, you will organize your meals in this way: on the plate you have to consider the fundamental macronutrients, namely carbohydrates, proteins and vegetables. It is on the basis of this that you will build the dishes you are going to consume, remembering to use a minimum amount of condiments.

It should be noted that this diet it should not be extended for more than seven days: the members of the army are in fact checked by nutritionists and doctors, able to verify their physical condition. So – if you want to follow a period detox – the military diet is to be considered perfect, but at the end of the week you have to go back to a classic diet.