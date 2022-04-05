Lose weight without damage to health: how long it takes

Sometimes you need or want to lose weight and lose a lot of kilos in a short time, but here’s how long it takes to do it while staying healthy.

Obesity and overweight are very common in this society. The large supply of food, too sedentary lives, lead to extra pounds and health problems related to blood sugar, cholesterol. Hence, it is only natural that many people want to lose weight, but sometimes they want to lose weight in too little time.

If gaining weight is bad for you, it also makes you lose weight too quickly. So when a person sees himself as too fat, he needs to lose weight due to health problems, he should not be in a hurry, but know that it takes time, in addition to determination and willpower. It is not an easy path and one cannot forge ahead.

Everything must be done in the right times and in the right steps. Here are some basic principles to follow when you plan to lose weight and lose a lot of pounds. It is a very current topic, the arrival of spring and the need to dress lighter has increased insecurity and awareness in overweight people.

Lose weight without damaging your health: what you need

The first thing to do when you think you need to lose weight is to contact a nutritionist. Talking to a specialist will make you aware of what you are doing wrong with your day, lifestyle and diet. Then, he will show you which diet is most suitable for you, feeling your tastes and taking into consideration any health problems.

There are different diets that a person can follow to lose weight, as well as there can be different exercises that can be recommended or indicated according to age, based on the pounds to lose. There is no fixed rule, but it all depends on the person. Sure the thing to do is cut calories, but allow yourself the right time and lose weight distributed over time. According to experts, for example, to lose 10 kg it takes at least 10 to 20 weeks.

In this way, without forcing weight loss, without losing too many pounds in too little time, there will be no negative consequences for health. It is very important to follow the advice of the experts when it comes to diet and health and never go it alone.