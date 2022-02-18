“Loser, idio…”: They leak VIDEO of Belinda with too many drinks when making fun of Christian Nodal?

Mexico City.- The famous and always controversial singer, Belinda, He continues to give a lot to talk about, because almost a week after his break with Christian NodalI know leaked a video of the singer with extra cups and making fun of an exnoting that it was a “loser“e”language…“, Without mincing words.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

How will it be remembered, Nodal through his account Instagram revealed that for some time he and Belinda had decided to end their commitment by mutual agreement almost two years after falling in love in Aztec TV and one of being engaged.

Given this, the spotlight of the media and fans have not stopped focusing on them, how in this situation in which TikTok A video was shared, which is going viral, in which she is partying with a friend and her mother.

In this video you can see the former coach of The voicewhile she hugs her friend and sends a message to a man, so she looks at the camera and says that he is a “fool” who lost a great woman and changing his phrase from “Winning as always”, he said “Losing as always”, concluding with a “loser” (sorry),” he said.

You’re very silly because this woman here is worth more than you think… and you don’t have her anymore, eh! Losing as always. Losing! Loser as always,” says Belinda.

Finally, you see Belinda SchulBelinda’s mother, and calls that person “idio…”, however, none mentioned a name, but users began to say that they were talking about Nodal.

It is worth mentioning that this video seems to be from a couple of years ago and not recently, in addition to the fact that the message could be for her friend’s ex-boyfriend and not the interpreter of Bottle After Bottlehowever, there are comments in which you call “ardent” the famous actress of Televisa.

Internet

Source: TV Azteca