Losing money in the crypto market? A trader shares his way to profit

Recently, affected by international events, the “stock market crash” has been constantly staged on the main stock exchange platforms. There may also be a bubble behind the boom. The gloomy stock market has caused a large number of investors to fall into the arms of the safe haven currency – Bitcoin. However, many traders jumped in with enthusiasm and left with regret. Do you really understand the cryptocurrency market? Today, let’s take a look at a trader of 20 years who shares his ways of making a profit.

1. Fully familiarize yourself with the market and environment

We often tend to listen to the advice of experts, or enter the market when we have a partial understanding of the concept of various terms in the crypto market. Naturally, the final result will not be satisfactory. In fact, no matter what industry you are in, when you decide to enter this field, you should systematically learn the basic knowledge in the field. In the crypto market, this law still applies. Also, the cryptocurrency market is not separate from the general environment. Only a complete understanding of the market and internal changes can make you very aware of when to enter the market and when to close your position.

2. Avoid emotional trading

Newbies tend to invest in positions that exceed their own limits in the hope of making excessive profits, and when the market fluctuates, they are immediately out of the market. Emotional trading is very common, but if you ignore your own situation and go blind, you will eventually lose your money.

Advertising

3. Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

In a volatile market, every speculator wants to make as much profit as possible, while the loser won’t settle for losses, so he wants his profit back. For all traders, setting take-profit and stop-loss can maximize your profits. As long as there is a position, it is always easy to open the next order.

4. Choose a trader who matches your trading strategy

Many people enter the market after learning the basic terms of the market and optionally go long or short. In the end, they don’t get the results they want. Now, for this type of beginner, the copy trading offered by some cryptocurrency platforms in the market, I think, will be of great help. Copy trading, as the name suggests, means following the veteran’s orders to trade. Bexplus is a professional cryptocurrency trading platform that provides high leverage and copy trading.

Its unique copy trading gives all investors who have just entered the market the opportunity to become veterans. It allows you to copy investment orders from experienced people, as well as customize your order copy ratio, set take profit and stop loss, or cancel the copy order at any time. For veterans, you can also get some benefits from your followers.

Advertising

5. Give yourself a platform to fully simulate and experiment

Bexplus has established a demo account with 10 BTC to help investors better understand the laws of market fluctuations. You can find out the floating profits and losses in the account, set the investment ratio, become familiar with leveraged trading, understand the laws of the market at your own pace, and explore your way of making money.

Learn more about Bexplus

Bexplus, an MSB (Money Services Business) accredited crypto futures trading platform, offers futures trading with 100x leverage on a variety of trading pairs such as BTC, ETH, ADA, DOGE, XRP. In parallel, it does not need KYC and is popular with 1 million people around the world. It is also known for the following features.

100x leverage – the fastest way to maximize your profits

The 100x leverage offered by the Bexplus exchange allows you to open 100 positions with a margin of 1 and trade the market with 100 positions. In short, with the 100x leverage provided by Bexplus, your profit can be 100 times higher than the profit generated by the original investment.

Suppose we use 1 BTC to open a long contract when Bitcoin is trading at $40,000. A day later, the price of Bitcoin rises to $45,000. The profit will be ($45,000 – $40,000)*100 BTC/$45,000 *100% ≈ 11 BTC, which makes the ROI 1,100%.

100% deposit bonus: Top up 1 BTC = 2 BTC to your account

Apart from 100x leverage, Bexplus 100% deposit bonus campaign also helps low-risk investors to make big profits fast. If you top up 1 BTC, there will be 2 BTC in your account and you can trade the 2 BTC for a higher profit. You can also withdraw the winnings obtained with the bonus. Attention! Bonuses of up to 10 BTC can be obtained.

BTC wallet: up to 21% annualized interest

If you are torn between going long or short in a rapidly changing market, Bexplus also offers a safe way to earn money: a wallet that offers 21% annual interest. (Almost the highest interest rate in the industry).

Mobile support: Google Play and Apple Store

Logging in to Bexplus on the phone is also an easy task. It is available for Android and IOS devices. For now, just search Bexplus on Google or app store, then you can use Bexplus and make instant transactions on your phone.

No matter you are a newbie or a veteran, Bexplus is very friendly to both, and you will surely enjoy investing in cryptocurrencies on Bexplus. ¡Click here to register and get your 100% bonus!

Disclaimer: The content and links provided in this article are for informational purposes only. CriptoNoticias does not offer legal, financial or investment recommendations or advice, nor does it replace the due diligence of each interested party. CriptoNoticias does not endorse any investment offer or the like promoted here. click here for more information.