Losing weight and burning calories in 30 minutes is possible with this exercise

Different studies have shown the importance of exercising regularly, since the numerous benefits that it can bring to physical and mental health have been evidenced.

Nevertheless, many people exercise with the main objective of burning calories and losing weight, but many are discouraged, because they do not see the results quickly.

And although it is important to keep in mind that the results are seen with consistency and a balanced diet, there is an exercise that helps you lose weight and burn calories in 30 minutes.

In that sense, a study published in the journal PLOS Genetics in August 2019, showed that regular jogging, at least 30 minutes a day, three times a week, may be the most effective method of counteracting obesity genes.

The study looked at the effectiveness of various exercises in reducing body mass index (BMI). Others that work are mountain climbing, brisk walking, dancing, and extensive yoga sessions. On the other hand, other activities such as cycling, stretching or swimming do not work as well.

Specifically, the analysis pointed out that the latter, being a sport in which there is contact with cold water, can cause hunger and make people eat more.

Physical exercise increases the power of the vaccine against covid-19, according to a study

According to a new study, exercising after a booster dose against covid-19 or a flu shot helps increase the effect of biologics. The work, which used a sample of 70 people, was carried out by scientists at Iowa State University in Ames, who observed the level of antigens after the participants received either the influenza vaccine or the dose of influenza vaccine. Pfizer against covid-19. The researchers found that those who had exercised for 90 minutes after receiving the injection produced more antibodies than those who remained at rest.

Science had already established that doing arm exercises before receiving the covid-19 vaccine improved the levels of antigens and those of specialized immune cells. Therefore, for some the result of this new work is not strange.

The value of this new study, according to experts, is that it offers the time and type of exercise that best enhances the effects of vaccines. To find out, the experts recruited a group of people who were going to receive the biological against influenza or covid-19 to participate in their research. Before receiving them, they took blood samples to analyze their antigen levels. After inoculation, the experts randomly invited some to sit down, while others were asked to exercise for 90 minutes.

Time is important because it is known that too much physical activity can be detrimental to health. The 90-minute window was chosen because there is prior evidence suggesting that interferon alpha in the blood increases with that time, and that stimulates the creation of immune cells. Indeed, the experts found that those who exercised after receiving the injection during that period produced more antigens than those who remained at rest.

Although the sample used is very small, this is fabulous news for all those who are currently receiving the booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine. But also, as you mentioned New York Timesbecause it confirms once again that exercise is the best medicine to prevent infections or to make them less severe if they happen.

An example that shows the above is a study published last year in the British Journal of Medicine. In this article, scientists at the University of San Diego found that in a sample of nearly 50,000 people in California who developed covid-19, those who had exercised before their diagnosis had half the risk of ending up hospitalized and with severe disease, compared to those who had covid-19 and rarely trained. Given this finding, the experts recommended that governments encourage physical activity as a public health strategy to improve the population’s chances in case of suffering from covid-19.

But it’s also known from other work that being physically fit and active helps ward off colds, flus, and other respiratory infections. And if the person does get sick from these respiratory viruses, the chances that the infection will be less severe, as it was in the California study, increases among those who are well conditioned.

In 2020 it was established through research that athletes who received the influenza vaccine in the middle of their training, had more antigens and immune cells than the control group, made up of young people who were in good health, but who were not training for sports competitions.

Once again, the final recommendation is to exercise, because physical activity supports good health in many ways. And the most recent, as in covid-19, which is the infection that for two years has determined part of the lives of those who walk the earth.

(The article is available in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity).